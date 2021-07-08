checkAd

Cureus publishes its first Sustainability Report

Cureus publishes its first Sustainability Report

08.07.2021
Cureus publishes its first Sustainability Report

- Report complies with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards

- Integrates industry-specific EPRA criteria

- Cureus is committed to the principles of the Institute of Corporate Governance

- All new buildings planned to KfW 40 energy-efficiency standard

- Responsible employer of c. 115 employees

Hamburg, 8 July 2021. Cureus GmbH, founded in the summer of 2020, today published its Sustainability Report for fiscal 2020. In this first report, the company, which has grown continuously since its founding, provides a snapshot of the business's impact in three areas - environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) - and commits to a number of tangible measures for the future. This initial report is designed in accordance with the standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the internationally recognised framework for sustainability reporting, and also integrates industry-specific EPRA criteria. Cureus is also committed to the principles of the Institute for Corporate Governance (ICG) in the German real estate industry.

"We are aware that a company can only be successful in the long term if it can establish and maintain the right balance between ESG concerns in its business operations", says Gerald Klinck, CFO of Cureus. "From day one of Cureus, we prioritised sustainability issues and aspects and integrated them into the growing company, into our processes and, of course, into our standard for system care homes".

Christian Möhrke, COO of Cureus: "We are committed to forward-looking corporate governance, focussed on growth and want to minimise the negative and maximise the positive ESG impacts of our company. Our care homes - and thus our value creation process - deliver positive economic, environmental and social benefits for operators and residents. Last but not least, we have also positioned ourselves as a responsible employer. We are working intensively to further consolidate and expand these fields of action, both in our corporate development and in the management and development of our properties".

