DGAP-News creditshelf on track: High double-digit growth in H1 2021

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarter Results
creditshelf on track: High double-digit growth in H1 2021

08.07.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

creditshelf on track: High double-digit growth in H1 2021

Frankfurt am Main, July 8, 2021 ‒ creditshelf, the leading credit platform for digital SME finance in Germany, significantly increased the arranged loan volume in H1 2021 and continues its envisaged growth path. A strong Q2 confirmed a positive trend which had already become apparent in the preceding quarters.

Highlights:

  • creditshelf increased its arranged loan volume in H1 2021 by 57% to EUR 71.8 mn (H1 2020: EUR 45.6 mn).
  • Since the launch of its platform in 2015, creditshelf has arranged a total of over EUR 360 mn in loans for German SMEs.
  • The last 12 months alone saw an arranged loan volume of nearly EUR 120 mn.
  • Institutional financing partnerships contributed significantly to the constant, positive development achieved over the last 3 quarters.
  • At EUR 744.5 mn, the volume of loans requested stood at the normalized level of the prior-year period (H1 2020: EUR 860.1 mn; short-term peak in requests at the beginning of the Corona pandemic).
  • The outstanding loan volume grew significantly to EUR 143.6 mn as of June 30, 2021 (June 30, 2020: EUR 103.9 mn).
  • The average tenor of arranged loans was 29.1 months in H1 2021 (H1 2020: 24.5 months).


Dr. Tim Thabe, CEO of creditshelf, stated:

"For me, H1 2021 clearly demonstrates the accelerating momentum of our platform's expanding network. In the first half-year of 2021 we were able to build on the growth trend we had established since the beginning of the year. After May showed slower business, this positive development was mainly driven by a strong June. German SMEs are willing to invest again, and companies are looking for suitable financing that is quickly and easily available. We expect additional growth impetus from new bank partnerships, which we successfully initiated in H1 2021."

