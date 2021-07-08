Energiekontor sells wind turbine in Jülich East to CEE Group

- Project sold to the CEE Group

- Converted output sufficient for around 4,500 households

Energiekontor AG announces the sale of a second wind turbine in Jülich East, located north-west of the Garzweiler open-cast mine in North Rhine-Westphalia. The sale of the first of the two identical turbines at the same location was announced about a month ago. As with the sale of the Jülich-Barmen-Merzenhausen wind farm announced a week ago, the buyer of the second wind turbine is the CEE Group, a Hamburg-based asset manager specialising in investments in renewable energies.

The Nordex N149 wind turbine in Jülich East has a hub height of 125 metres and a rated output of 4.5 MW. Construction work has already begun. Commissioning is scheduled for the end of the first quarter of 2022.

The wind turbine is expected to generate almost 12 GWh of electricity annually; this covers the electricity needs of around 4,500 average German households.

Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG, is delighted: "This is already the third project overall and the second within a very short time that we have sold to the CEE Group. The cooperation between the partners is running smoothly and we are therefore pleased that we are now continuing our trusting collaboration with another transaction at the Jülich East site."

"With the acquisition of the wind turbine in Jülich East, we are further expanding our commitment in this region and also our cooperation with Energiekontor," explains Detlef Schreiber, CEO of the CEE Group. "The acquisition of the two newly emerging wind farms in Jülich Ost and Jülich-Barmen-Merzenhausen is also strategically very interesting in terms of future operation by our experts in the Operations Team. As with the previous two transactions, we would like to thank our partner Energiekontor for the once again very trusting cooperation and the smooth procedures and processes."