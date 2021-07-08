checkAd

DGAP-News Novem Group S.A.: Novem Group sets price range for planned private placement at EUR 16.50 to EUR 19.50 per share

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.07.2021, 07:31  |  58   |   |   

DGAP-News: Novem Group S.A. / Key word(s): IPO
Novem Group S.A.: Novem Group sets price range for planned private placement at EUR 16.50 to EUR 19.50 per share

08.07.2021 / 07:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER AT THE END OF THIS RELEASE.

Press Release

Novem Group sets price range for planned private placement at EUR 16.50 to EUR 19.50 per share

- The price range implies a market capitalization of between EUR 710 million and EUR 830 million (post-Listing)

- The private placement targets proceeds for Novem Group from a capital increase of EUR 50 million through issuance of up to 3,030,303 new shares and also includes the sale of up to 10,000,000 existing shares from the selling shareholder (together, the "Base Shares")

- The primary proceeds will be used to optimize Novem's capital structure and refinance liabilities to achieve a reduction of relevant interest rates

- The shareholder can increase the placement by an upsize option in the amount of up to 2,000,000 existing shares ("Additional Shares")

- In addition, up to 2,254,545 existing shares may be allocated through over-allotments, provided that such over-allotment shares will not exceed 15% of the final number of Base Shares and Additional Shares, if any, actually placed in the private placement

- The private placement is expected to commence on 08 July 2021 and is expected to end on 14 July 2021; the first trading day on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) is currently scheduled for 19 July 2021 (the "Listing")

- Assuming placement of all shares, including Base Shares, Additional Shares and Over-Allotment Shares, the free float is expected to amount to up to 40.2% following the Listing


Vorbach, 08 July 2021 - Novem Group S.A. ("the Company" and, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Novem Group" or "Novem"), a leading global supplier of premium decorative interior trim elements for automotive OEMs, today set the price range for its planned private placement at EUR 16.50 to EUR 19.50 per share. The final placement price will be determined through a bookbuilding process. The price range implies a market capitalization between EUR 710 million and EUR 830 million. The placement period will start today and is expected to end on 14 July 2021, with the first trading day on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) scheduled for July 19, 2021. The trading code of the shares of Novem Group is NVM, ISIN: LU2356314745, WKN: A3CSWZ.

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Novem Group S.A.: Novem Group sets price range for planned private placement at EUR 16.50 to EUR 19.50 per share DGAP-News: Novem Group S.A. / Key word(s): IPO Novem Group S.A.: Novem Group sets price range for planned private placement at EUR 16.50 to EUR 19.50 per share 08.07.2021 / 07:31 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse verfolgt den Erwerb einer Beteiligung an HELLA nicht ...
DGAP-News: TESVOLT GmbH: Tesvolt beteiligt sich an Stercom - einem Technologieführer für induktives Laden in ...
DGAP-News: Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle AG: Hermle verzeichnet deutlichen Aufwärtstrend
DGAP-News: TESVOLT GmbH: Tesvolt acquires a stake in Stercom - a technology leader for inductive charging in ...
DGAP-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse verfolgt den Erwerb einer Beteiligung an HELLA nicht ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad hoc: Deutsche Post AG continues to exceed expectations also in Q2 2021 and raises guidance for ...
DGAP-News: Grünenthal GmbH: Grünenthal gibt das Pricing seiner Anleiheerweiterung bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Post AG: Ad hoc: Deutsche Post AG übertrifft auch in Q2 Erwartungen und erhöht ...
DGAP-News: CANCOM: Rüdiger Rath appointed member of the Executive Board and COO
Titel
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​HAMILTON WITHDRAWS DUTCH APPEAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​DUTCH COURT REJECTS HAMILTON'S APPEAL
Insolvenzverwalter Dr. Michael Jaffé: Weiterer erfolgreicher Verkauf - Nium übernimmt Wirecard-Tochter in Indien
Manz AG: Fokus auf Batteriefertigung und Elektromobilität zahlt sich zunehmend aus
DGAP-News: pferdewetten.de AG: sportwetten.de wird 'Offizieller Wettpartner' des VfL Bochum 1848
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...