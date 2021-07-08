Novem Group S.A.: Novem Group sets price range for planned private placement at EUR 16.50 to EUR 19.50 per share

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER AT THE END OF THIS RELEASE.

Novem Group sets price range for planned private placement at EUR 16.50 to EUR 19.50 per share

- The price range implies a market capitalization of between EUR 710 million and EUR 830 million (post-Listing)

- The private placement targets proceeds for Novem Group from a capital increase of EUR 50 million through issuance of up to 3,030,303 new shares and also includes the sale of up to 10,000,000 existing shares from the selling shareholder (together, the "Base Shares")

- The primary proceeds will be used to optimize Novem's capital structure and refinance liabilities to achieve a reduction of relevant interest rates

- The shareholder can increase the placement by an upsize option in the amount of up to 2,000,000 existing shares ("Additional Shares")

- In addition, up to 2,254,545 existing shares may be allocated through over-allotments, provided that such over-allotment shares will not exceed 15% of the final number of Base Shares and Additional Shares, if any, actually placed in the private placement

- The private placement is expected to commence on 08 July 2021 and is expected to end on 14 July 2021; the first trading day on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) is currently scheduled for 19 July 2021 (the "Listing")

- Assuming placement of all shares, including Base Shares, Additional Shares and Over-Allotment Shares, the free float is expected to amount to up to 40.2% following the Listing



Vorbach, 08 July 2021 - Novem Group S.A. ("the Company" and, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Novem Group" or "Novem"), a leading global supplier of premium decorative interior trim elements for automotive OEMs, today set the price range for its planned private placement at EUR 16.50 to EUR 19.50 per share. The final placement price will be determined through a bookbuilding process. The price range implies a market capitalization between EUR 710 million and EUR 830 million. The placement period will start today and is expected to end on 14 July 2021, with the first trading day on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) scheduled for July 19, 2021. The trading code of the shares of Novem Group is NVM, ISIN: LU2356314745, WKN: A3CSWZ.