DGAP-Adhoc Fielmann AG: Preliminary results of Fielmann AG as at 30 June 2021
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fielmann AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
HY1 2021 sales increased by +29%, profit surged by approximately +150%
Accelerated by declining coronavirus incidences, the success of vaccination programs and investments in the digitisation and internationalisation of the business, the Fielmann Group's recovery gained pace in Q2 2021 across all major markets. Our sales and profits grew by double digits over last year.
HY1 2021 (preliminary results)
External sales, including VAT and changes in inventories, increased by +29% to € 919 million (previous year: € 712.7 million). Group sales rose +29% to € 790 million (previous year: € 610.8 million). We expect profit before taxes (EBT) to have risen by approximately +150% to around € 95 million (previous year: € 37.5 million).
Outlook
Based on the swift recovery during the course of the first half of 2021, we expect for the full year external sales of about €1.9 billion (previous year: €1.6 billion), group sales of circa €1.7 billion (previous year: €1.4 billion) and a pre-tax profit of around €200 million (previous year: €175.5 million). This prognosis is contingent on the assumption that no major, coronavirus-related restrictions will impact our business during the course of the year
08-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fielmann AG
|Weidetrasse 118a
|22083 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 270 76-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 270 76-390
|Internet:
|www.fielmann.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005772206
|WKN:
|577220
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1216483
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1216483 08-Jul-2021 CET/CEST
|Diskussion: Fielmann läuft wie ein Uhrwerk
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare