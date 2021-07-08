checkAd

Verkkokauppa.com to publish the Half-year report January – June 2021 on July 16, 2021

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj PRESS RELEASE         July 8, 2021 at 8:30

Verkkokauppa.com to publish the Half-year report January – June 2021 on July 16, 2021

Verkkokauppa.com will publish the Half-year report for January – June 2021 on Friday, July 16, 2021, at approximately 8:00 a.m. Finnish time (CET +1). Verkkokauppa.com's CEO Panu Porkka will present the report in Finnish to analysts, investors and media in a live stream on result publication day at 10:00 a.m. Finnish time.

In addition, CEO Panu Porkka will present the report in English in a live stream on the same day at 11:00 a.m. Finnish time.

Both events can be viewed as a live stream at www.verklive.com or https://investors.verkkokauppa.com. Questions can be presented either beforehand or during the presentation via e-mail investors@verkkokauppa.com.

The presentation material will be available at https://investors.verkkokauppa.com/en/presentations after the report has been published.

An on-demand recording of the presentation is available on the company’s web site after the event.

For more information, please contact:

Marja Mäkinen
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
Marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 40 671 2999


Verkkokauppa.com empowers its customers to follow their passion by providing a wide product assortment of around 70,000 products. Verkkokauppa.com Oyj serves its retail and corporate customers through its webstore, megastores, 24h kiosk and network of collection points as well as fast deliveries and various services. As Finland’s most popular and most visited domestic online retailer, its deliveries cover around 70 percent of the Finnish population within the next day. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, where its headquarters is also located. Verkkokauppa.com employs more than 700 people and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange with the ticker VERK.





