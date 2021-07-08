Betsson Says Q2 EBIT Will Hit Record High at SEK 375-385 Million Autor: PLX AI | 08.07.2021, 07:33 | 33 | 0 | 0 08.07.2021, 07:33 | (PLX AI) – Betsson operating profit (EBIT) in the second quarter of 2021 estimated to be in the range of SEK 375-385 million compared to consensus SEK 310 million.Betsson says Q2 revenues is expected to amount to SEK 1,735-1,755 million; consensus … (PLX AI) – Betsson operating profit (EBIT) in the second quarter of 2021 estimated to be in the range of SEK 375-385 million compared to consensus SEK 310 million.Betsson says Q2 revenues is expected to amount to SEK 1,735-1,755 million; consensus … (PLX AI) – Betsson operating profit (EBIT) in the second quarter of 2021 estimated to be in the range of SEK 375-385 million compared to consensus SEK 310 million.

Betsson says Q2 revenues is expected to amount to SEK 1,735-1,755 million; consensus SEK 1,737 million

High sportsbook margin, high customer activity in general in combination with major sports events, such as the Copa América and the UEFA Euro 2020

The sportsbook margin was approximately 8.5 per cent for the quarter, compared to the eight-quarter rolling average margin of around 7.4 per cent Betsson Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Betsson Registered (B) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer