Betsson Says Q2 EBIT Will Hit Record High at SEK 375-385 Million
- (PLX AI) – Betsson operating profit (EBIT) in the second quarter of 2021 estimated to be in the range of SEK 375-385 million compared to consensus SEK 310 million.
- Betsson says Q2 revenues is expected to amount to SEK 1,735-1,755 million; consensus SEK 1,737 million
- High sportsbook margin, high customer activity in general in combination with major sports events, such as the Copa América and the UEFA Euro 2020
- The sportsbook margin was approximately 8.5 per cent for the quarter, compared to the eight-quarter rolling average margin of around 7.4 per cent
