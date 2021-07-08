checkAd

Fielmann H1 Pretax Profit Jumps 150% to EUR 95 Million

Autor: PLX AI
  • (PLX AI) – Fielmann H1 external sales increased by +29% to € 919 million as recovery gained pace in Q2 across all major markets.
  • Fielmann H1 Group sales rose +29% to € 790 million
  • Fielmann H1 profit before taxes (EBT) up by approximately +150% to around € 95 million
  • Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 200 million
  • Outlook external sales about €1.9 billion (previous year: €1.6 billion), group sales of circa €1.7 billion (previous year: €1.4 billion)
