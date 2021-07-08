Fielmann H1 Pretax Profit Jumps 150% to EUR 95 Million Autor: PLX AI | 08.07.2021, 07:38 | 52 | 0 | 0 08.07.2021, 07:38 | (PLX AI) – Fielmann H1 external sales increased by 29% to € 919 million as recovery gained pace in Q2 across all major markets. Fielmann H1 Group sales rose 29% to € 790 millionFielmann H1 profit before taxes (EBT) up by approximately 150% to … (PLX AI) – Fielmann H1 external sales increased by 29% to € 919 million as recovery gained pace in Q2 across all major markets. Fielmann H1 Group sales rose 29% to € 790 millionFielmann H1 profit before taxes (EBT) up by approximately 150% to … (PLX AI) – Fielmann H1 external sales increased by +29% to € 919 million as recovery gained pace in Q2 across all major markets.

Fielmann H1 Group sales rose +29% to € 790 million

Fielmann H1 profit before taxes (EBT) up by approximately +150% to around € 95 million

Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 200 million

Outlook external sales about €1.9 billion (previous year: €1.6 billion), group sales of circa €1.7 billion (previous year: €1.4 billion)



