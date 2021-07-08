checkAd

Unemployed Aged 45 and Above Face Ageism and Career Challenges Globally, Reveals Generation

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.07.2021   

LONDON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

  • New data from Generation, a global employment nonprofit, spanning seven countries reveals midcareer workers confront accelerating barriers to employment and suggests interventions to improve their job prospects
  • Ageism is rampant. Although global employers say their age 45+ hires perform as well—or better — than younger employees, they acknowledge that during the recruiting stage, hiring managers believe age 45+ candidates will struggle to learn new skills, try new technologies, and fit in with company culture
  • Employers and employees value training to enable career switching, but unemployed age 45+ individuals who face the most financial and education challenges are the most hesitant to pursue training
Generation is a nonprofit that transforms education to employment systems to train, place, and support people into life-changing careers that would otherwise be inaccessible

Today, the global employment nonprofit organisation Generation publishes Meeting The World's Midcareer Challenge, a research report based on a survey of 3,800 employed and unemployed people, and 1,404 hiring managers to reveal global employment trends. 

The report sheds light on the reality of the jobs market for those aged 45-60 in seven countries –  Brazil, India, Italy, Singapore, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States – with a particular focus on those seeking or working in entry-level and intermediate roles with no formal post-secondary educational background and low income levels. The findings highlight the stark unemployment challenges faced by midcareer workers across the world, offering insight into why they struggle.

These trends existed before the pandemic, but this research also demonstrates that COVID-19 has harmed employment opportunities and worsened employment conditions for midcareer workers. 37% of those switching jobs in their midcareer and over 50% of those seeking work, say that COVID-19 has had a major impact on their employment status.

Employers view age 45+ job candidates as having weaker skills relative to younger candidates, despite age 45+ employees at the same company having equal or better on-the-job performance to their younger job peers.

The survey shows that people age 45+ face persistent and rising pressure in the global job market, and their age is one of the greatest barriers to their finding a job, with 71% of current seekers seeing their age as a major obstacle. Those from underrepresented communities face even greater hurdles:  they engage in 53 percent more interviews than their peers to get a job offer.

