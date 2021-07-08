checkAd

GETLINK S.E. Shuttle Traffic for June 2021

Regulatory News:

GETLINK S.E. (Paris:GET):

   

 

 

June 21

 

June 20

 

Change

 

Jan-June

2021

 

Jan-June

2020

 

Change

Truck Shuttles

 

Trucks

 

115,408

 

108,325

 

+7%

 

646,372

 

665,348

 

-3%

Passenger

Shuttles

 

Passenger

vehicles*

 

52,359

 

73,079

 

-28%

 

251,368

 

554,577

 

-55%

* Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, campers and coaches.

In June 2021, Le Shuttle Freight transported 115,408 trucks, an increase of 7% compared to June 2020. The slowdown in growth observed is the consequence of a temporary and planned reduction in capacity, linked to the end of work to connect the ElecLink cable in the Tunnel.

During the same period, Le Shuttle transported 52,359 passenger vehicles. The decrease of 28% is explained by an unfavourable comparison due to the lifting of lockdown measures at the same time last year and also by the reinstating by the French government at the beginning of June 2021 of the requirement for British people wishing to travel to Europe to have a compelling reason to do so.

July traffic figures will be published on Friday 6 August 2021 before the markets open.

