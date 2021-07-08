Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Interim Report Q3 2020/21

CEO Mauricio Graber says: “Organic growth in Q3 was lower than in the first half of the year, as expected. This was primarily due to a reduced positive effect from EUR-based pricing and a higher comparable as customers built safety inventories due to the COVID-19 lockdowns last year. Nevertheless, we did see an acceptable volume growth in FC&E driven by solid momentum in cheese in North America and a reduced negative impact from the Chinese dairy market. While not satisfactory, the flat organic growth for Health & Nutrition was partly driven by the higher comparable from Q3 last year for Human Health, while Animal and Plant Health delivered solid growth. The acquired probiotics businesses within Human Health delivered a strong sales performance in Q3.

As the world gradually re-opens we’re focused on getting our sales force and innovation teams even closer to our markets and customers in order to fuel the innovation agenda of the markets we serve, in terms of both new applications and efficiencies. This is supported by the launch and implementation of new products addressing key challenges and opportunities such as bioprotection and fermented plant bases.

While keeping a firm focus on delivering on our outlook for the year, I’m pleased with the progress we’re making in transforming Chr. Hansen into a fully-focused bioscience company based on our unique microbial and fermentation technology platforms. The completion of the NCD divestment was a key milestone, another being the integration of UAS and HSO. Despite the initial challenges, we’re also progressing with the new long-term lighthouse within the emerging HMO market.

We remain on track to deliver on our ambition for the year and the outlook therefore remains unchanged. The overall outlook for Human Health remains positive but a changed mix between organic and acquisition driven sales which will keep Group organic growth below our original expectations in Q4.”

Outlook for 2020/21

Organic revenue growth 6-8%

EBIT margin before special items 27-28%

Free cash flow before special items, acquisitions and divestments EUR 140-160 million

About Chr. Hansen

Chr. Hansen is a global, differentiated bioscience company that develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical and agricultural industries. At Chr. Hansen we are uniquely positioned to drive positive change through microbial solutions. We have worked for over 145 years to enable sustainable agriculture, cleaner labels and healthier living for more people around the world. Our microbial and fermentation technology platforms, including our broad and relevant collection of around 40,000 microbial strains, have game-changing potential. Matching customer needs and global trends we continue to unlock the power of good bacteria to respond to global challenges such as food waste, global health and the overuse of antibiotics and pesticides. As the world’s most sustainable food ingredients company, we touch the lives of more than 1 billion people every day. Driven by our legacy of innovation and curiosity to pioneer science, our purpose – To grow a better world. Naturally. – is at the heart of everything we do.

