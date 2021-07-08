GOFORE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE INSIDE INFORMATION 8 JULY 2021 AT 9:00



Finnish Institute of Occupational Health selected Gofore as its development partner for IT consultancy and maintenance services



The Finnish Institute of Occupational Health has selected Gofore Plc as its development partner for IT consultancy and maintenance services. The advisory work relates to the development and maintenance of digital services and systems, as well as the provision of related consultancy and training services. The agreement is valid until further notice. The Finnish Institute of Occupational Health has estimated the yearly work amount to be 1,200–2,000 man-days, based on which the estimated value of the agreement is approximately EUR 0.9–1.5 million per year. The agreement is a continuation of the previous agreement between Gofore and the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health.

Gofore and the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health have been partners already since 2015. Previously Gofore has provided, inter alia, digital solutions and advisory services relating to the reform of operating practices.



The Finnish Institute of Occupational Health adopted the decision on the procurement on 7 July 2021. The procurement award will become effective once the appeal period under the Finnish Act on Public Procurement and Concession Contracts has expired.