Stellantis To Hold “EV Day 2021” Today and Provides Update on H1 2021 Trading Performance

AMSTERDAM, July 8, 2021 -- Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) will host at 2:30 p.m. CEST / 8:30 a.m. EDT its EV Day 2021. Carlos Tavares, Chief Executive Officer at Stellantis, will share Stellantis’ comprehensive electrification strategy. Touchpoints of the presentations will include:

Significant investments in electrification technology and connected software

Remaining an industry frontrunner in efficiency via maximized synergies from the merged company

Competitive electrified products that enhance the unique character of each of the Company’s vehicle brands

Offering a full suite of solutions for private, business and fleet customers that help simplify BEV ownership

Flexible, BEV-by-design platforms and electric drive modules that cover a wide range of vehicle segments to deliver economies of scale and efficiencies

Class-leading EV batteries in energy efficiency and cost

Stellantis also announced today preliminary expectations regarding its 2021 First Half trading performance and certain financial results. The Company expects a strong margin performance for the First Half of 2021, due to positive pricing and product mix. The global Stellantis team has also responded strongly to volume constraints caused by semi-conductor shortages, implementing very effective cost control measures. As a consequence, Adjusted Operating Income margins in the First Half of 2021 are expected to exceed the previously communicated full year margin guidance range of 5.5% to 7.5%, despite volume losses compared to planned production rates.

For the First Half of 2021, consistent with expectations as communicated in the First Quarter 2021 results conference call, Stellantis expects negative Industrial Free Cash Flows due to the negative working capital impact of the lower than planned production volumes. A very promising start of the execution of synergies, well on track to exceed the first year target, should materially contribute to the full year cash flow performance, which is still expected to be positive.

Details for accessing the Stellantis EV Day 2021 digital event are available under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website at www.stellantis.com. The event begins at 2:30 p.m. CEST / 8:30 a.m. EDT.

About Stellantis

Stellantis is one of the world’s leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision: to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions. In addition to the Group’s rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the marques with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates.