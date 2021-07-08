Biophytis Reinforces Leadership Teams with Three Senior Appointments

Claude Allary to be member of Board of Directors

Benoit Canolle is appointed Chief Business Officer

Jean Mariani, Chairman of Biophytis Scientific Committee to take over the Chief Medical Officer role



PARIS and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biophytis SA (Nasdaq CM: BPTS, Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), (“Biophytis” or the “company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that are aimed at slowing the degenerative processes associated with aging and improving functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19, today announces the strengthening of its leadership teams with three new appointments of highly experienced healthcare executives.

Claude Allary will become a member of the Board of Directors, replacing Jean Franchi, following the approval by Biophytis Board of Directors held on July 7, 2021. Benoit Canolle is named Chief Business Officer, and will be member of the Executive Committee. Jean Mariani, Chairman of the Biophytis Scientific Committee will replace Sam Agus as Chief Medical Officer, during a transition period before the appointed new CMO joins the Company.

Claude Allary has been working with Healthcare Industries for the past 40 years. Starting with the Pharmaceuticals Industry (Sanofi, Pfizer, GSK), he then moved to Arthur D. Little where he trained into management consulting and continued with Deloitte. In 2002, he co-founded Bionest Partners, of which he is now a Senior Advisor. He added Executive Coaching and, lately, directorships to provide well-rounded support to companies. He devotes an important part of his time to Patients' Associations. He recently co-founded new service companies: Humanim (Life Sciences Manufacturing) and Les Mauvais Elèves (Think Tank on work changes in companies). Claude graduated from ESSEC and holds a Ph.D. in Management Sciences. He has been a Financial Analyst from 2005 to 2011.

With a PhD degree in Neuroscience, Benoit Canolle joins from Pierre Fabre Group & Sanofi & Galderma. At Pierre Fabre, he was Head of Corporate Medical Portfolio & Project Direction. At Sanofi, he held several Project Director’s roles mostly for the Immuno-Inflammation development franchise. He has 16 years’ experience in pharma R&D, with substantial medical and scientific expertise in neurology, immunology and rare diseases. He has a strong track record of successfully managing business and academic collaborations.