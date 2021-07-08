checkAd

BW Energy Long-Term Incentive Program initiated

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.07.2021, 08:00  |  33   |   |   

Long-Term Incentive Program initiated

The Board of Directors of BW Energy Limited ("BWE" or the "Company") has approved the award of share options under a Long-Term Incentive Program (LTIP) adopted on 19th May 2021, to align the interests of the participating employees with those of the Company's shareholders. This is the first annual award under the LTIP. The LTIP is discretionary and participants are invited on an annual basis.

The total number of shares awarded under the LTIP for 2021 are 1,547,966, where 1,289,972 are allocated to options that will give the holder the right to acquire one BW Energy shares and 257,994 are allocated to Restricted Share Units (“RSUs”) providing the holder shares at each vesting event. A total of 16 BW Energy employees have been invited to participate in the program.

The strike price of the options is calculated based on the volume weighted average share price five trading days prior to grant date, plus a premium of 15.76% (corresponding to a 5% increase annually over 3 years). The strike price for the options awarded on 7 July 2021 is NOK 30,73.

The options will have a vesting period of three years, followed by a three years exercise period. Exercise windows will be set by the Company. The options will expire 6 years after the award date.

The RSUs are settled in shares immediately following vesting schedule. At time of vesting the shares will be settled at the Fair Market Value. The RSUs will vest 1/3 annually over three years.

The options and RSUs are non-tradable and conditional upon the option holder being employed by the Company and not having resigned or being terminated for cause prior to the vesting date.

The following primary insiders of the Company have been awarded options and RSUs under the LTIP for 2021:

1.   Chief Executive Officer, Carl K. Arnet

Options awarded: 400,000

Restricted Stock Units: 129,500

Total number of shares: 529,500

Shares held: 2,649,582

2.   Chief Financial Officer, Knut R. Saethre

Options awarded: 133,000

Restricted Stock Units: 42,831

Total number of shares: 175,831

Shares held: 125,991

3.   Chief Commercial Officer, Thomas Kolanski

Options awarded: 133,000

Restricted Stock Units: 42,831

Total number of shares: 175,831

Shares held: 673

4.   Chief Strategy Officer, Thomas M. Young

Options awarded: 133,000

Restricted Stock Units: 42,831

Total number of shares: 175,831

Shares held: 18,885

For further information, please contact:

Knut R. Sæthre, CFO BW Energy, +47 91 11 78 76

ir@bwenergy.no

About BW Energy:

BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing FPSOs to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The main assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine Permit offshore Gabon and a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil, both operated by the Company. Total net 2P+2C reserves were 242 million barrels at the start of 2021.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BW Energy Long-Term Incentive Program initiated Long-Term Incentive Program initiated The Board of Directors of BW Energy Limited ("BWE" or the "Company") has approved the award of share options under a Long-Term Incentive Program (LTIP) adopted on 19th May 2021, to align the interests of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cameco, GE Hitachi and Global Nuclear Fuel to Examine Potential Collaboration to Support BWRX-300 ...
Vaxart Announces Exclusive Worldwide License Agreement with Altesa Biosciences for its Vapendavir ...
ZW Data Action Technologies Partner with VCan Fintech for Cross-Border E-Commerce Solutions
HUMBL Announces Strategic Advisors
South Grass Valley Drilling Update
Allied Energy Corporation Provides Workover Progress Report On Well M1 At Their Green Lease Oil ...
ASM EXPANDS ITS EPITAXY PRODUCT OFFERINGS WITH NEW INTREPID ESA
Ecological forest thinning and prescribed burns lower insurance premiums significantly
CloudCommerce Taps Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Expert
DZS CTO Andrew Bender to Speak at Broadband Forum’s Fiber Access State of Play vBASe Event
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica acquires HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision and announces mandatory public offer ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus