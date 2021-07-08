Second notice to extraordinary General Meeting

The extraordinary general meeting is called to deliberate, on second notice, on the same agenda as that of the first extraordinary general meeting of 30 June 2021 and as published in the Recueil Electronique des Sociétés et Associations (RESA) as well as in the Tageblatt, on 31 May 2021. A second convening notice is published in RESA and Tageblatt on 8 July 2021. The procedures for voting at this extraordinary general meeting are set out in the mentioned convening notice.

SOLUTIONS 30 SE (the Company ) informs its shareholders that its extraordinary general meeting will be held on second notice, on 27 July 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (Luxembourg time), the extraordinary general meeting of 30 June not having been held, for lack of quorum.

Considering the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions on travels and gatherings imposed by the Luxembourg government since mid-March 2020, this extraordinary general meeting will be held without a physical presence.

The convening notice together with all ancillary documents and preparatory information relating to this extraordinary general meeting are available at http://www.solutions30.com , Investor Relations / General Meeting section.

About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it’s digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 30 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 15,700 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Iberian Peninsula, the United Kingdom, and Poland. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions 30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indexes: MSCI Europe Small Cap | Tech40 | CAC PME | SBF120 | CAC Mid 60. Visit our website for more information: www.solutions30.com

Contact

Individual shareholders:

Shareholders relations - Tel: +33 1 86 86 00 63 - actionnaires@solutions30.com

Analysts/investors:

Nathalie Boumendil - Tel: +33 6 85 82 41 95 - nathalie.boumendil@solutions30.com

Press - Image 7:

Leslie Jung - Tel: +44 7818 641803 - ljung@image7.fr

Flore Larger - Tel: +33 6 33 13 41 50 - flarger@image7.fr

Charlotte Le Barbier - Tel: +33 6 78 37 27 60 - clebarbier@image7.fr

