Chr. Hansen Q3 Adj. EBIT Above Consensus, but Organic Growth Misses
(PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen Q3 organic growth 4% vs. estimate 4.3%.Q3 revenue EUR 280.6 million vs. estimate EUR 281 millionQ3 adjusted EBIT EUR 82.4 million vs. estimate EUR 78 millionQ3 adjusted EBIT margin 29.3% vs. estimate 27.8%Organic growth was …
- (PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen Q3 organic growth 4% vs. estimate 4.3%.
- Q3 revenue EUR 280.6 million vs. estimate EUR 281 million
- Q3 adjusted EBIT EUR 82.4 million vs. estimate EUR 78 million
- Q3 adjusted EBIT margin 29.3% vs. estimate 27.8%
- Organic growth was primarily due to a reduced positive effect from EUR-based pricing and a higher comparable as customers built safety inventories due to the COVID-19 lockdowns last year, CEO says
- Outlook FY organic growth 6-8% (unchanged)
- Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 27-28% (unchanged)
