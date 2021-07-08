Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Chr. Hansen Q3 Adj. EBIT Above Consensus, but Organic Growth Misses (PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen Q3 organic growth 4% vs. estimate 4.3%.Q3 revenue EUR 280.6 million vs. estimate EUR 281 millionQ3 adjusted EBIT EUR 82.4 million vs. estimate EUR 78 millionQ3 adjusted EBIT margin 29.3% vs. estimate 27.8%Organic growth was …



