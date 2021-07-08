Norwegian Energy Company ASA - Summons for a Written Resolution

Reference is made to the Trading and Operation Update released on 28 June 2021 where the Company outlined that it intended to ask the bondholders for further leverage covenant headroom under its NOR14 senior unsecured bond agreement.

OSLO, Norway, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("Noreco" or the "Company") has requested Nordic Trustee AS to dispatch a summons for a written resolution to the bondholders of NOR14 (with ISIN NO 0010870900) to make certain amendments as set out in the attached summons.

The Company and its advisors have been in close dialogue with the largest bondholders in NOR14 and now propose amended terms for the bond agreement. The proposed amendments are supported by more than two thirds of the bondholders.

The voting period will expire on 23 July 2021.

Arctic Securities AS and Pareto Securities AS have been engaged as financial advisors to the Company and Advokatfirmaet BAHR AS has been engaged as legal advisor in connection with the amendment proposal.

Contacts:

Euan Shirlaw, Chief Financial Officer

Email: es@noreco.com

Phone: +44 (0)797 969 0622

Cathrine Torgersen, EVP Investor Relations

Email: ct@noreco.com

Phone: + 47 915 28 501



