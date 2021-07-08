checkAd

Umicore and ENGIE sign a long-term PPA to supply renewable electricity to Umicore’s cathode materials plant in Poland

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.07.2021, 08:30   

ENGIE and global materials technology group Umicore have entered into a long-term corporate Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to supply Umicore’s greenfield plant with renewable electricity in Nysa, Poland. It will be the first plant in Europe to produce cathode materials, key ingredients of rechargeable Li-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

ENGIE will provide green electricity from its existing 100%-owned wind park in Pągów, Opole province, located 80 km from Nysa. The wind park was commissioned in 2012.

This is the first PPA signed by ENGIE with an industrial company in Poland. The PPA will allow ENGIE to secure the economic viability of the wind park beyond the end of the current subsidy scheme. At the same time, the PPA will contribute to Umicore’s roadmap towards carbon neutrality by 2035 and secure long-term renewable electricity supply for the plant in Nysa. Umicore is leading the charge in sustainability by driving renewable energy projects and its commitment contributes to maximizing the lifetime of renewables on the Polish grid. 

Umicore’s Nysa plant is the first industrial cathode materials production plant in Europe and is soon to be commissioned. Initial commercial production volumes are expected year-end. Umicore will be using 100% green power on site as of the start of the operations.

Eric Stab, CEO of ENGIE North, South and Eastern Europe, said: “As one of the most industrialized countries in Europe, Poland will be key for Europe’s carbon neutrality objectives. ENGIE, as a major renewable energy producer, sees many opportunities to develop green corporate PPAs in Poland in the coming years, considering the carbon reduction commitments taken by many international and Polish companies. ENGIE’s purpose and strategy are fully aligned with this target and ENGIE is ready to support Umicore, one of its historical customers in Belgium, in reaching its carbon neutrality objective in Poland.”

Marc Grynberg, CEO of Umicore, said: “We are very proud that our cathode materials production plant, the first in Europe, will be carbon neutral as of the start of production. This sets Umicore well ahead of its peers and is an important step in our race to achieve net zero GHG emissions by 2035.”

About UMICORE :

Umicore is a global materials technology and recycling group. It focuses on application areas where its expertise in materials science, chemistry and metallurgy makes a real difference. Its activities are organized in three business groups: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies and Recycling. Each business group is divided into market-focused business units offering materials and solutions that are at the cutting edge of new technological developments and essential to everyday life.

