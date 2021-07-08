checkAd

Active Biotech’s partner NeoTX will host KOL webinar on overcoming check point Inhibitor resistance

Lund, July 8 2021 - Active Biotech (Nasdaq Stockholm: ACTI) today provided  information that its partner in the naptumomab project, NeoTX will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on overcoming checkpoint inhibitor resistance on Wednesday, July 14th at 10 am eastern time (ET)

The webinar will feature a presentation by KOL Mario Sznol, MD, Yale Cancer Center, who will discuss New Frontiers for Checkpoint Inhibitors in Immuno-Oncology. NeoTX's management will also give an update on their Tumor Targeted Superantigen (TTS) platform’s lead candidate, naptumomab estafenatox (naptumomab) in overcoming resistance. Naptumomab is being evaluated in combination with chemotherapy, checkpoint inhibitors and CAR T. Dr. Sznol and NeoTX management will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

See also neotx.com/press-releases for NeoTX’s communication and for registration for the event.

Since 2016, Active Biotech has a licensing agreement with NeoTX Therapeutics Ltd. for the worldwide development and commercialization of naptumomab for cancer therapy.

For further information, please contact:
Helén Tuvesson, CEO, +46 46 19 21 56, helen.tuvesson@activebiotech.com
Hans Kolam, CFO, +46 46 19 20 44, hans.kolam@activebiotech.com

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 a.m. CET on July 8, 2021.


Active Biotech
Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company that deploys its extensive knowledge base and portfolio of compounds to develop first-in-class immunomodulatory treatments for specialist oncology and immunology indications with a high unmet medical need and significant commercial potential. Following a portfolio refocus, the business model of Active Biotech aims to advance projects to the clinical development phase and then further develop the programs internally or pursue in partnership. Active Biotech currently holds three projects in its portfolio: Naptumomab, a targeted anti-cancer immunotherapy, partnered to NeoTX Therapeutics, is in a phase Ib/II clinical program in patients with advanced solid tumors. The small molecule immunomodulators, tasquinimod and laquinimod, both having a mode of actions that includes modulation of myeloid immune cell function, are targeted towards hematological malignancies and inflammatory eye disorders, respectively. Tasquinimod, is in clinical phase Ib/IIa for treatment of multiple myeloma. Laquinimod is advancing to phase II for treatment of non-infectious uveitis during second half of 2021.  Please visit www.

Active Biotech AB

(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)
Scheelevägen 22, SE-223 63 Lund, Sweden
Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 00

