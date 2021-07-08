checkAd

Danske Bank A/S revises 2021 net profit outlook upwards. Now expects a net profit of more than DKK 12 billion

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.07.2021, 08:43  |  16   |   |   

Company announcement no 7 2021

   Danske Bank A/S
Holmens Kanal 2 – 12
DK - 1092 København K
Tel. +45 45 14 00 00





8 July 2021

Danske Bank A/S revises 2021 net profit outlook upwards.
Now expects a net profit of more than DKK 12 billion

The outlook for 2021 is revised upwards to a net profit of more than DKK 12 billion. At the announcement of our 2020 financial results on 4 February this year, we initially guided for a full-year 2021 net profit in the range of DKK 9 to 11 billion.

“We adjust our net profit guidance for the year based on lower-than-expected loan impairment charges due to a faster than anticipated macroeconomic recovery as well as higher customer activity. In addition, we expect a gain from the sale of the business activities in Luxembourg that will, however, be off-set by a number of provisions for extraordinary tax-related items in the second half of the year. We remain confident in our underlying cost development and still expect business conditions to improve further later in the year,” says CEO Carsten Egeriis.

With respect to the second quarter of 2021, net profit will be around DKK 2.8 billion. Total income will be around DKK 10.5 billion, and expenses will be around DKK 6.5 billion, including the provision for the Swedish VAT case of DKK 350 million following a ruling by the European Court of Justice. Impairment charges for the second quarter of 2021 will be around DKK 0.2 billion.

We now expect total income in 2021 to be higher, including the gain from the sale of the business activities in Luxembourg and higher customer activity.

The gain associated with the sale of the business activities in Luxembourg of approximately DKK 250 million and the subsequent recognition hereof in the financial results are expected to occur during the second half of 2021, subject to approval from relevant authorities. The gain from the merger of MobilePay with other mobile payment providers is not included in the revision of the outlook.

As a result of ongoing cost management, underlying operating expenses are expected to be lower than DKK 24.5 billion. Total expenses are expected to be no more than DKK 25 billion, including additional tax-related one-off items in the second half of the year of around DKK 0.2 billion. In addition, we expect higher charges for pension yield tax at Danica Pension, which will be recognised in net income from insurance business.

Impairment charges are now expected to be no more than DKK 1.5 billion, due primarily to lower model driven impairment charges as a result of a better-than-expected macroeconomic recovery and overall improved credit quality.

The final figures will be provided in Danske Bank's interim report for the first half of 2021, due for release on Friday, 23 July 2021, where we will be able to comment further in detail.


Danske Bank

Contacts: Stefan Singh Kailay, Head of Media Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
               Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70


Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Danske Bank A/S revises 2021 net profit outlook upwards. Now expects a net profit of more than DKK 12 billion Company announcement no 7 2021 Danske Bank A/SHolmens Kanal 2 – 12DK - 1092 København KTel. +45 45 14 00 00 8 July 2021 Danske Bank A/S revises 2021 net profit outlook upwards. Now expects a net profit of more than DKK 12 billion The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cameco, GE Hitachi and Global Nuclear Fuel to Examine Potential Collaboration to Support BWRX-300 ...
Vaxart Announces Exclusive Worldwide License Agreement with Altesa Biosciences for its Vapendavir ...
ZW Data Action Technologies Partner with VCan Fintech for Cross-Border E-Commerce Solutions
HUMBL Announces Strategic Advisors
South Grass Valley Drilling Update
Allied Energy Corporation Provides Workover Progress Report On Well M1 At Their Green Lease Oil ...
ASM EXPANDS ITS EPITAXY PRODUCT OFFERINGS WITH NEW INTREPID ESA
Ecological forest thinning and prescribed burns lower insurance premiums significantly
CloudCommerce Taps Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Expert
DZS CTO Andrew Bender to Speak at Broadband Forum’s Fiber Access State of Play vBASe Event
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica acquires HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision and announces mandatory public offer ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus