Danske Bank Raises FY Net Profit Outlook to Over DKK 12 Billion from DKK 9-11 Billion Before Autor: PLX AI | 08.07.2021, 08:45 | 22 | 0 | 0 08.07.2021, 08:45 | (PLX AI) – Danske Bank revises 2021 net profit outlook upwards. Now expects a net profit of more than DKK 12 billion compared to DKK 9-11 billion previously.Danske Bank second quarter net profit will be around DKK 2.8 billionDanske Bank second … (PLX AI) – Danske Bank revises 2021 net profit outlook upwards. Now expects a net profit of more than DKK 12 billion compared to DKK 9-11 billion previously.Danske Bank second quarter net profit will be around DKK 2.8 billionDanske Bank second … (PLX AI) – Danske Bank revises 2021 net profit outlook upwards. Now expects a net profit of more than DKK 12 billion compared to DKK 9-11 billion previously.

Danske Bank second quarter net profit will be around DKK 2.8 billion

Danske Bank second quarter Total income will be around DKK 10.5 billion

Q2 expenses will be around DKK 6.5 billion, including the provision for the Swedish VAT case of DKK 350 million following a ruling by the European Court of Justice

Impairment charges for the second quarter of 2021 will be around DKK 0.2 billion Danske Bank Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Danske Bank Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer