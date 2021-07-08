Danske Bank Raises FY Net Profit Outlook to Over DKK 12 Billion from DKK 9-11 Billion Before
- (PLX AI) – Danske Bank revises 2021 net profit outlook upwards. Now expects a net profit of more than DKK 12 billion compared to DKK 9-11 billion previously.
- Danske Bank second quarter net profit will be around DKK 2.8 billion
- Danske Bank second quarter Total income will be around DKK 10.5 billion
- Q2 expenses will be around DKK 6.5 billion, including the provision for the Swedish VAT case of DKK 350 million following a ruling by the European Court of Justice
- Impairment charges for the second quarter of 2021 will be around DKK 0.2 billion
