Renault Bank, the savings offer of Renault Group, enters the Netherlands via savings platform Raisin.nl

July 8th, 2021

  • Renault Bank’s first Dutch offer exclusively available on deposits marketplace Raisin.nl
  • Renault Bank’s 0.35% p.a. interest rate on overnight money accounts is one of the best in market
  • Renault Bank is a savings offer developed by RCI Bank and Services, the Renault Group automotive captive
  • A launch in line with RCI Bank and Services’s strategy of diversifying its refinancing sources

The Renault Group automotive captive RCI Bank and Services and fintech Raisin DS have announced their new exclusive cooperation to bring the bank’s first retail banking offer to the Netherlands through the Renault Bank brand. Raisin Netherlands (https://www.raisin.nl), a platform operated by the German wealth management fintech Raisin DS, now features the Renault Bank overnight money account with a top interest rate for the Dutch market of 0.35% p.a.


Renault Bank becomes Raisin Netherlands’ first French bank
Today marks the first time a Renault Bank offer is available on a savings marketplace. Simple, effective, and secure, the Renault Bank overnight deposit provides the same benefits as the other savings products offered by RCI Bank and Services around the world. Launched with the Zesto account in France in 2012, RCI Bank and Services’ savings business has continued to grow and is available in seven countries: France, Germany (since 2013), Austria (2014), the United Kingdom (2015), Brazil (2019), Spain (2020) and now the Netherlands (via Raisin). At the end of December 2020, the net collected deposits of RCI Bank and Services totaled 20.5 billion euros or 43% of the company's net assets.

The Renault Bank offer is Raisin Netherlands’ first French product and Raisin DS’s 18th partner bank available in the Netherlands. With this new addition, Raisin.nl is the largest cross-border savings marketplace in the Netherlands, with the widest selection of partner banks and saving products on a Dutch deposit platform.


”Extending our savings activity, thanks to the launch of Renault Bank in the Netherlands, aligns with our goal of continuing to diversify RCI Bank and Services refinancing sources, without depending on just one source of liquidity. This partnership with Raisin also reinforces our continuous path of digital transformation to offer the best experience to our customers,explains João Leandro, CEO of RCI Bank and Services.

