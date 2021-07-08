Blue Lagoon Announces $5.5 Million Financing Lead by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for $1.5 Million

Not for distribution into the United States or to U.S. newswire servicesVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:BLLG)(FSE:7BL)(OTCQB:BLAGF) is pleased to announce a non-brokered flow through and …

Not for distribution into the United States or to U.S. newswire services

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:BLLG)(FSE:7BL)(OTCQB:BLAGF) is pleased to announce a non-brokered flow through and non-flow through financing. Crescat Capital LLC ("Crescat") has agreed to be the lead order by making a strategic investment of $1.5 Million or more than 27% of the proposed $5.5 Million financing. In addition, Crescat requested and secured, participation rights that provide for an option to participate in future financings.

"Crescat is taking an activist approach to investing in the precious metals industry today," said Kevin Smith, Crescat's founder and chief investment officer. "Our goal at this stage of the cycle is to identify and invest in a portfolio of potentially big, high-grade discoveries in the hands of undervalued juniors where we can help unlock value. We are excited about the potential of Blue Lagoon's Dome Mountain property."