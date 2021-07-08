checkAd

DGAP-News Coreo acquires manufacturing sites and administrative facilities from German automotive supplier listed on stock exchange

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.07.2021, 09:00  |  47   |   |   

DGAP-News: Coreo AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
Coreo acquires manufacturing sites and administrative facilities from German automotive supplier listed on stock exchange

08.07.2021 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Coreo acquires manufacturing sites and administrative facilities from German automotive supplier listed on stock exchange

  • Annual rent >700 TEUR with triple net lease
  • Total rental area approx. 14,400 m²
  • Sale and lease back transaction

Frankfurt am Main, 8 July 2021 - Via a 100 % subsidiary, Coreo took over two manufacturing sites and the administrative headquarters of a well-known German automotive supplier listed on the stock exchange. Two manufacturing sites and the administrative headquarters were leased from the seller as part of the sale and lease back transaction. The triple net leases have a term of 10 and 3 years. In addition, there are renewal options of three times 5 years and three times 1 year, respectively. The leases generate annual rental income of more than EUR 700,000 for Coreo.
The properties are located in the German Baden-Württemberg, North Rhine-Westphalia and Thuringia and have a total rental area of around 14,400 m². The greater part of approx. 10,700 m² is used for manufacturing. The other areas are used for the administrative headquarters and offices at the two manufacturing sites.
The properties are in an exceptionally good state of maintenance and do not require any investment in the foreseeable future. They also have excellent transport connections and can be easily used by third parties. The closing is still scheduled in the third quarter of 2021. The parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

Marin Marinov, Chairman of the Board of Coreo AG, has an optimistic view of the future: "By means of the corporate financing concluded at the end of 2020 and fully disbursed in March, we created the financial basis for Coreo's further growth. Today, we made use of this for the first time. Furthermore, we are highly confident that, after intensive preliminary work, we will soon be able to carry out additional acquisitions and thus increase the volume of our real estate portfolio to more than 100 million euros."
 

About Coreo AG
Coreo AG, with headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, is a dynamically growing real estate company with a focus on German commercial and residential real estate. The company invests in properties with significant potential to increase in value where there is a requirement for development, preferably in medium-sized centres. The objective is to build up an efficiently managed, high-yield property portfolio.


Contact:
Coreo AG
Andrea Glaab
Investor Relations
Grüneburgweg 18
D-60322 Frankfurt a. M.
ir@coreo.de
T: +49 (0) 69-21 93 96-0

08.07.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Coreo AG
Grüneburgweg 18
60322 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 2193 96-0
Fax: +49 69 2193 96-150
E-mail: ir@coreo.de
Internet: www.coreo.de
ISIN: DE000A0B9VV6
WKN: A0B9VV
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1216366

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1216366  08.07.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1216366&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetCoreo Akt Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Coreo acquires manufacturing sites and administrative facilities from German automotive supplier listed on stock exchange DGAP-News: Coreo AG / Key word(s): Real Estate Coreo acquires manufacturing sites and administrative facilities from German automotive supplier listed on stock exchange 08.07.2021 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse verfolgt den Erwerb einer Beteiligung an HELLA nicht ...
DGAP-News: Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle AG: Hermle verzeichnet deutlichen Aufwärtstrend
DGAP-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse verfolgt den Erwerb einer Beteiligung an HELLA nicht ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer gibt vorläufige Ergebnisse für Q2 2021 bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer discloses preliminary Q2 2021 results
DGAP-Adhoc: Dermapharm Holding SE beteiligt sich an CORAT Therapeutics GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad hoc: Deutsche Post AG continues to exceed expectations also in Q2 2021 and raises guidance for ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Post AG: Ad hoc: Deutsche Post AG übertrifft auch in Q2 Erwartungen und erhöht ...
DGAP-News: CANCOM: Rüdiger Rath appointed member of the Executive Board and COO
Titel
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​HAMILTON WITHDRAWS DUTCH APPEAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​DUTCH COURT REJECTS HAMILTON'S APPEAL
Insolvenzverwalter Dr. Michael Jaffé: Weiterer erfolgreicher Verkauf - Nium übernimmt Wirecard-Tochter in Indien
DGAP-News: pferdewetten.de AG: sportwetten.de wird 'Offizieller Wettpartner' des VfL Bochum 1848
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Fourth exit this year: Mutares has received a put option to sell ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Vierter Exit in diesem Jahr: Mutares hat eine Put-Option zum Verkauf von ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:00 Uhr
09:00 Uhr