checkAd

DGAP-News AiCuris starts its first pivotal clinical phase 3 trial with pritelivir for the treatment of HSV infections in immunocompromised subjects based on efficacy and safety data from a phase 2 trial

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.07.2021, 09:00  |  66   |   |   

DGAP-News: AiCuris Anti-infective Cures AG / Key word(s): Study
AiCuris starts its first pivotal clinical phase 3 trial with pritelivir for the treatment of HSV infections in immunocompromised subjects based on efficacy and safety data from a phase 2 trial

08.07.2021 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AiCuris starts its first pivotal clinical phase 3 trial with pritelivir for the treatment of herpes simplex virus infections in immunocompromised subjects based on efficacy and safety data from a phase 2 trial

  • The development program focuses on the treatment of immunocompromised patients whose herpes simplex virus (HSV) infections have become resistant to acyclovir
  • The phase 2 part of the trial showed strong clinical efficacy and confirmed the good safety profile of pritelivir already seen in earlier phase 2 trials
  • The clinical trial was immediately amended and a pivotal phase 3 part becoming the basis for NDA submission has started

Wuppertal, Germany, July 08, 2021 - AiCuris Anti-infective Cures AG, a leading company in the discovery and development of drugs against infectious diseases, today announced the start of pivotal phase 3 development with its proprietary lead compound pritelivir, a novel helicase-primase inhibitor, following encouraging phase 2 interim results achieved in the phase 2 part of its clinical phase 2/3 trial, PRIOH-1. The PRIOH-1 multi-center open label trial is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of orally administered pritelivir for the treatment of acyclovir-resistant mucocutaneous HSV infections in immunocompromised patients.


Clinically relevant difference in efficacy and a confirmed good safety profile in phase 2

The phase 2 part of the PRIOH-1 trial showed very encouraging results in terms of healing of cutaneous lesions within 28 days of treatment with pritelivir. A clinically relevant difference in comparison to those treated with foscarnet could be observed. Efficacy was also seen in patients who in addition showed resistance or intolerance to foscarnet and had very limited treatment options. Pritelivir was safe and well tolerated. In none of the patients, treatment with pritelivir was prematurely discontinued due to adverse events during the trial.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News AiCuris starts its first pivotal clinical phase 3 trial with pritelivir for the treatment of HSV infections in immunocompromised subjects based on efficacy and safety data from a phase 2 trial DGAP-News: AiCuris Anti-infective Cures AG / Key word(s): Study AiCuris starts its first pivotal clinical phase 3 trial with pritelivir for the treatment of HSV infections in immunocompromised subjects based on efficacy and safety data from a phase …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse verfolgt den Erwerb einer Beteiligung an HELLA nicht ...
DGAP-News: Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle AG: Hermle verzeichnet deutlichen Aufwärtstrend
DGAP-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse verfolgt den Erwerb einer Beteiligung an HELLA nicht ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer gibt vorläufige Ergebnisse für Q2 2021 bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer discloses preliminary Q2 2021 results
DGAP-Adhoc: Dermapharm Holding SE beteiligt sich an CORAT Therapeutics GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad hoc: Deutsche Post AG continues to exceed expectations also in Q2 2021 and raises guidance for ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Post AG: Ad hoc: Deutsche Post AG übertrifft auch in Q2 Erwartungen und erhöht ...
DGAP-News: CANCOM: Rüdiger Rath appointed member of the Executive Board and COO
Titel
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​HAMILTON WITHDRAWS DUTCH APPEAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​DUTCH COURT REJECTS HAMILTON'S APPEAL
Insolvenzverwalter Dr. Michael Jaffé: Weiterer erfolgreicher Verkauf - Nium übernimmt Wirecard-Tochter in Indien
DGAP-News: pferdewetten.de AG: sportwetten.de wird 'Offizieller Wettpartner' des VfL Bochum 1848
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Fourth exit this year: Mutares has received a put option to sell ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Vierter Exit in diesem Jahr: Mutares hat eine Put-Option zum Verkauf von ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...