AiCuris starts its first pivotal clinical phase 3 trial with pritelivir for the treatment of HSV infections in immunocompromised subjects based on efficacy and safety data from a phase 2 trial 08.07.2021 / 09:00

The development program focuses on the treatment of immunocompromised patients whose herpes simplex virus (HSV) infections have become resistant to acyclovir

The phase 2 part of the trial showed strong clinical efficacy and confirmed the good safety profile of pritelivir already seen in earlier phase 2 trials

The clinical trial was immediately amended and a pivotal phase 3 part becoming the basis for NDA submission has started

Wuppertal, Germany, July 08, 2021 - AiCuris Anti-infective Cures AG, a leading company in the discovery and development of drugs against infectious diseases, today announced the start of pivotal phase 3 development with its proprietary lead compound pritelivir, a novel helicase-primase inhibitor, following encouraging phase 2 interim results achieved in the phase 2 part of its clinical phase 2/3 trial, PRIOH-1. The PRIOH-1 multi-center open label trial is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of orally administered pritelivir for the treatment of acyclovir-resistant mucocutaneous HSV infections in immunocompromised patients.



Clinically relevant difference in efficacy and a confirmed good safety profile in phase 2

The phase 2 part of the PRIOH-1 trial showed very encouraging results in terms of healing of cutaneous lesions within 28 days of treatment with pritelivir. A clinically relevant difference in comparison to those treated with foscarnet could be observed. Efficacy was also seen in patients who in addition showed resistance or intolerance to foscarnet and had very limited treatment options. Pritelivir was safe and well tolerated. In none of the patients, treatment with pritelivir was prematurely discontinued due to adverse events during the trial.