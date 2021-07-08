checkAd

Ximen Mining Commences Dimond Drilling Program at Wild Horse Creek Gold Property

Autor: Accesswire
08.07.2021, 09:05  |  56   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to announce that drilling is about to commence at its newly acquired Wild Horse Creek Gold property, located 15 …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to announce that drilling is about to commence at its newly acquired Wild Horse Creek Gold property, located 15 kilometers northeast of Cranbrook in the Fort Steele Mining Division in southern British Columbia.

Foto: Accesswire

Photo of mountain where helicopter-supported drilling is about to start at Wild Horse property.

The Company is excited that in conjunction with one of the property vendors, a helicopter-supported drill program is about to start on one of the claims recently acquired at Wild Horse Creek. Drilling is planned to follow-up previous drill results that returned high gold values. In 2016, drill hole LF16-01 was drilled to test a gold target on the Lone 4 claim that was defined by surface rock chip sampling. Surface grab sample results were reported with values ranging up to 8.0 grams per tonne. Hole LF16-01 was drilled to test beneath the gold-bearing outcrops and intersected altered sedimentary rocks cut by quartz veinlets and breccia mineralized. with disseminated pyrite. This historic hole was stopped in the mineralized zone due to the onset of winter. Historical assay reports indicate consistently elevated gold values between depths of 60.0 meters and the end of the hole at 74.4 meters, essentially underneath the mineralized zone at surface. A drill intercept of 0.76 grams per tonne gold over 14.4 meters was obtained. Included in this are 3 meters grading 2.48 grams per tonne gold, with values ranging up to 3.26 grams per tonne gold over 1.0 meters.

A drill has been mobilized to site now and is being set up on the site where the 2016 hole was collared. The plan is to go back down the 2016 hole and extend it to further drill and define the boundary of the mineralized zone.

Foto: Accesswire

Property map showing Wild Horse Creek Gold Property near Fort Steele, B.C.

The Wild Horse Creek property lies within the Kimberley Gold Trend, a zone that extends southwestward from the Rocky Mountains into the western part of the Purcell Mountains. Since 1864 when gold was first discovered in Wild Horse Creek more than 10 million ounces of gold is estimated to have been recovered from the streams in the East Kootenay's and placer gold mining continues around Cranbrook. (Seabrook and Hoy, 2015 Geoscience BC Roundup Poster). The Wild Horse Creek Property covers potential source areas for the famous placer gold deposits, as well as several polymetallic silver-gold-lead-zinc and gold-quartz vein prospects.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ximen Mining Commences Dimond Drilling Program at Wild Horse Creek Gold Property VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to announce that drilling is about to commence at its newly acquired Wild Horse Creek Gold property, located 15 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
BeMetals Appoints New Chief Financial Officer to Management Team
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
i3 Energy PLC Announces Results of Accelerated Bookbuild
Alfi Commences Installation of Digital Advertising Screens in Uber and Lyft Vehicles in Orlando and ...
Lakeland Industries Announces New $5.0 Million Expansion to Stock Repurchase Program
American Battery Metals Corporation to Participate at Alliance Global Partners’ Metals & Mining ...
Lithium Corporation Commences Work On Yeehaw Titanium Ree Prospect
Angle PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding
Stria Lithium Inc. Announces Change of Business Transaction
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MorphoSys Announces Expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Acquisition of ...
Northern Dynasty Reports Annual General Meeting Results
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
HEICO Corporation to Acquire Two Advanced Aerospace & Defense Manufacturers
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That It Is On-Schedule To Launch Its First Solar Greenhouse ...
Educational Paper on Rethinking Cybersecurity in a Quantum World
HIVE Joins NVIDIA Partner Network and Grows Professional GPU Footprint with US$66 Million Purchase
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...