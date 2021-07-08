checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Settlement of MDAP acquisition of interest in 1 Bligh Street, Sydney

Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Settlement of MDAP acquisition of interest in 1 Bligh Street, Sydney

Dexus (ASX: DXS)

ASX release

8 July 2021

Settlement of MDAP acquisition of interest in 1 Bligh Street, Sydney

Dexus today announced that the Mercatus Dexus Australia Partnership (MDAP), a joint venture with Mercatus Co-operative Limited (Mercatus) has settled on the acquisition of a 33.33% interest in 1 Bligh Street, Sydney for $375 million[1].

Mercatus holds a 90% share in MDAP, with Dexus holding the remaining 10%. Dexus is the investment manager of the JV and will continue to be the property manager.

Dexus's interest will be funded from existing debt facilities.

Details relating to the transaction were previously announced to the Australian Securities Exchange on 22 March 2021.


Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited

[1] Excluding acquisition costs, other costs and purchase price adjustments.

About Dexus

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $36.5 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia, and directly own $15.5 billion of office, industrial and healthcare properties. We manage a further $21.0 billion of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for third party clients. The group's $11.5 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (trading code: DXS) and is supported by more than 29,000 investors from 24 countries. With 36 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management, providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com

Dexus Funds Management Ltd ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS)
