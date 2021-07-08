Gofore Plc's Business Review 1 – 30 June 2021: Growth continued in June, net sales increased by 38% in the first half of 2021

CEO Mikael Nylund comments:



"Progression was strong in June. The elevation of our billing rate to a commendable level, and the briskly continuing customer demand contributed in part to the increase in our net sales in June from the corresponding period the previous year. Net sales grew by 48% in June from the previous year and amounted to EUR 9.1 million.



On the customer front, the most significant single customer win was the automation of the Enforcement System of the Legal Register Centre in Finland. We are assisting in the use of advanced data analytics to locate assets and income concealed by the grey economy, hence strengthening the prevention of the grey economy and economic crime. The framework agreement includes an option for expert services in robotics, analytics and artificial intelligence. The total estimated value of the agreement is approximately EUR 1.5 million over a four-year agreement period (agreement period 2+2 years). Cooperation with the Legal Register Centre has continued since 2013.



At the beginning of July, the National Agency for Education resolved on the service procurement for the maintenance and development of services related to language and translator degrees and legal interpreter registers. Over the eight-year agreement period, the estimated value of cooperation per year amounts to nearly EUR 0.6 million. The services will be provided together with our partner Cybercom Finland, with both companies accounting for approximately one half of the provision of the services under the agreement. The agreement will enter into force at the expiration of the on-going two-week appeal period. Our cooperation with the National Agency for Education has continued for 10 years.

