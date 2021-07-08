checkAd

Willis Towers Watson launches interactive insurance toolkit for startup airlines

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.07.2021, 09:30  |  27   |   |   

Airline industry being transformed by new startups creating new risk profiles and capital requirements

LONDON, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced the launch of a toolkit for startup airlines building a robust risk framework for the industry, now and into the future.

The toolkit guides startup airlines through the insurance purchase process from why insurance is critical, through to which insurance policies should be accessed, as well as providing advice on timelines and finalizing insurance placements.

Using a digital interactive format, the toolkit allows startups to access high level or detailed information to suit their individual needs, on the key risks to consider over and above specific asset related risk. This can include utilizing third party maintenance and repair services, Aircraft Lease agreements, ground handling services and provides examples of geographic regulatory requirements,

John Rooley, Head of Global Aerospace, Willis Towers Watson, said “While we are seeing that global passenger volumes remain stifled by the pandemic as the virus fluctuates, there is a growing consensus that many startup airlines are launching from positions of strength, with investors attracted by lower leasing rates since the beginning of the pandemic. Whether new carriers plan to start operations with one aircraft or ten, owning an airline is a complex, capital-intensive business. This innovative new toolkit, encapsulating years of expertise, enables new airline businesses to have a deep understanding of the wider risk landscape and the complex insurance requirements when establishing a new airline.”

More information about the startup toolkit and WTW Global Aerospace’s client training programmes, can be found at https://www.willistowerswatson.com/en-GB/Solutions/services/airlines 

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas — the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

PR Contact:

Miles Russell +44 (0)7903 262118

Miles.russell@willistowerswatson.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Willis Towers Watson launches interactive insurance toolkit for startup airlines Airline industry being transformed by new startups creating new risk profiles and capital requirements LONDON, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cameco, GE Hitachi and Global Nuclear Fuel to Examine Potential Collaboration to Support BWRX-300 ...
Vaxart Announces Exclusive Worldwide License Agreement with Altesa Biosciences for its Vapendavir ...
ZW Data Action Technologies Partner with VCan Fintech for Cross-Border E-Commerce Solutions
HUMBL Announces Strategic Advisors
South Grass Valley Drilling Update
Centerra Gold Brings Additional Claims in Arbitration Against the Kyrgyz Republic and Names ...
Allied Energy Corporation Provides Workover Progress Report On Well M1 At Their Green Lease Oil ...
ASM EXPANDS ITS EPITAXY PRODUCT OFFERINGS WITH NEW INTREPID ESA
Tanzania and Barrick Demonstrate Value-Creating Capacity of Partnership
Ecological forest thinning and prescribed burns lower insurance premiums significantly
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica acquires HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision and announces mandatory public offer ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus