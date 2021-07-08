--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EBIT decrease in first quarter of 2021|22Quarterly ReportVienna - Financial first quarter of 2021|22 at a glance- Revenue: EUR 705.8 million (Q1 prior year: EUR 652.6 million)- EBIT: EUR 20.9 million (Q1 prior year: EUR 32.0 million)- EBIT margin: 3.0% (Q1 prior year: 4.9%)- Profit for the period: EUR 12.1 million (Q1 prior year: EUR 19.2 million)- Equity ratio: 54.5% (28 February 2021: 53.8%)- Forecast for the full 2021|22 financial year: significant EBIT growth andmoderate rise in revenueIn the first quarter of the 2021|22 financial year (the three months ended 31May 2021), AGRANA, the fruit, starch and sugar company, saw a reduction inoperating profit (EBIT) from EUR 32.0 million to EUR 20.9 million. The Group'ssales rose slightly to EUR 705.8 million (Q1 prior year: EUR 652.6 million).AGRANA Chief Executive Officer Markus Mühleisen says: "AGRANA's first quarter of2021|22 marked a more subdued start to the new financial year than one yearearlier. The key reasons for this were declining earnings in the Starch segmentdue to higher raw material costs, and lower sales volumes in the Sugar segment.The performance of the Fruit segment in the first quarter was stable. Althoughthis new financial year too is characterised by pandemic-driven high volatilityand the Covid-19 crisis is not over yet, we expect the full year 2021|22 tobring significant earnings growth from 2020|21. Contributing factors should be arecovery in the Fruit segment's fruit juice concentrate business with the startof the 2021 apple campaign, improved market demand in the Starch segment andrising sugar prices in the Sugar segment."Results in each business segment for the first quarter of 2021|22FRUIT segmentRevenue in the Fruit segment, at EUR 320.7 million, was moderately higher thanone year earlier. The revenue growth in the fruit preparations business stemmedlargely from higher sales volumes. Revenue in the fruit juice concentrateactivities saw a slight, price-related decline. EBIT in the Fruit segment as awhole was EUR 15.9 million, and thus steady year-on-year. In fruit preparations,EBIT earnings were up significantly from the year-earlier value, thanksprimarily to a positive business performance in the Europe and Russia regions.