Deutsche Post Shows Strong Cash Conversion, Discount to Peers Unjustified, Bank of America Says

(PLX AI) – Deutsche Post is showing strong cash conversion, which bodes well for another share buy back next year, Bank of America analysts said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.

After Q2 earnings came in well ahead of consensus yesterday, the guidance for the year remains conservative even after raising it to EBIT above EUR 7 billion, BofA said

Deutsche Post is enjoying a sustained boom in e-commerce and continued recovery in global trade volumes, Bank of America says

Deutsche Post is enjoying a sustained boom in e-commerce and continued recovery in global trade volumes, Bank of America says

The company is trading at a discount with U.S. peers, which is unjustified: BofA



