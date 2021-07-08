Chr. Hansen Drops More Than 5% as Organic Growth Misses Estimates Autor: PLX AI | 08.07.2021, 09:31 | 44 | 0 | 0 08.07.2021, 09:31 | (PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen shares fell more than 5% in early trading after Q3 organic growth missed estimates. Revenue for the quarter was in line with consensus and adjusted EBIT actually came a bit above, but traders focuses on the organic growth miss … (PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen shares fell more than 5% in early trading after Q3 organic growth missed estimates. Revenue for the quarter was in line with consensus and adjusted EBIT actually came a bit above, but traders focuses on the organic growth miss … (PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen shares fell more than 5% in early trading after Q3 organic growth missed estimates.

Revenue for the quarter was in line with consensus and adjusted EBIT actually came a bit above, but traders focuses on the organic growth miss of 4% vs. estimate of 4.3%

The organic growth was weak, with a weak volume mix and help from euro pricing, Bank of America said, reiterating an underperform rating on the stock

Chr. Hansen faces lower and more volatile growth than in the past, which is inconsistent with a demanding valuation: BofA Chr. Hansen Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Chr. Hansen Holding Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer