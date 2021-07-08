EANS-Tip Announcement AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / Quarterly report Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 08.07.2021, 09:45 | 34 | 0 | 0 08.07.2021, 09:45 |

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



AGRANA Interim Statement for the first quarter of 2021|22





The company AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG is declaring the following financial reports

below:



Report Type: Quarterly report

English:

Publication Date: 08.07.2021

Publication Location:

https://www.agrana.com/fileadmin/inhalte/agrana_group/quarterly_reports/2021_22/

AGRANA_InterimStatem_Q1_2021_22_EN.pdf





Further inquiry note:

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG



Mr. Hannes Haider

Investor Relations

Phone: +43-1-211 37-12905

E-mail: hannes.haider@agrana.com



Mr. Markus Simak

Public Relations

Phone: +43-1-211 37-12084

E-mail: markus.simak@agrana.com



end of announcement euro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



issuer: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

F.-W.-Raiffeisen-Platz 1

A-1020 Wien

phone: +43-1-21137-0

FAX: +43-1-21137-12926

mail: info.ab@agrana.com

WWW: www.agrana.com

ISIN: AT000AGRANA3

indexes: WBI

stockmarkets: Stuttgart, Frankfurt, Berlin, Wien

language: English



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/63352/4962769

OTS: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

ISIN: AT0000603709





