EANS-Tip Announcement AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / Quarterly report

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
08.07.2021, 09:45  |  34   |   |   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the
aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content
of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AGRANA Interim Statement for the first quarter of 2021|22


The company AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG is declaring the following financial reports
below:

Report Type: Quarterly report
English:
Publication Date: 08.07.2021
Publication Location:
https://www.agrana.com/fileadmin/inhalte/agrana_group/quarterly_reports/2021_22/
AGRANA_InterimStatem_Q1_2021_22_EN.pdf


Further inquiry note:
AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Mr. Hannes Haider
Investor Relations
Phone: +43-1-211 37-12905
E-mail: hannes.haider@agrana.com

Mr. Markus Simak
Public Relations
Phone: +43-1-211 37-12084
E-mail: markus.simak@agrana.com

end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
F.-W.-Raiffeisen-Platz 1
A-1020 Wien
phone: +43-1-21137-0
FAX: +43-1-21137-12926
mail: info.ab@agrana.com
WWW: www.agrana.com
ISIN: AT000AGRANA3
indexes: WBI
stockmarkets: Stuttgart, Frankfurt, Berlin, Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/63352/4962769
OTS: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
ISIN: AT0000603709


