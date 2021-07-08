EANS-Tip Announcement AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / Quarterly report
AGRANA Interim Statement for the first quarter of 2021|22
The company AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG is declaring the following financial reports
below:
Report Type: Quarterly report
English:
Publication Date: 08.07.2021
Publication Location:
https://www.agrana.com/fileadmin/inhalte/agrana_group/quarterly_reports/2021_22/
AGRANA_InterimStatem_Q1_2021_22_EN.pdf
Further inquiry note:
AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
Mr. Hannes Haider
Investor Relations
Phone: +43-1-211 37-12905
E-mail: hannes.haider@agrana.com
Mr. Markus Simak
Public Relations
Phone: +43-1-211 37-12084
E-mail: markus.simak@agrana.com
