Ørsted Partners with Falck Renewables, BlueFloat for Scottish Offshore Wind Bids
(PLX AI) – Ørsted announces partnership with Falck Renewables and BlueFloat Energy to unlock floating wind potential in Scotland.The group will participate in the upcoming ScotWind leasing round with floating wind technologyThis creates a winning …
- (PLX AI) – Ørsted announces partnership with Falck Renewables and BlueFloat Energy to unlock floating wind potential in Scotland.
- The group will participate in the upcoming ScotWind leasing round with floating wind technology
- This creates a winning consortium for a very competitive Scotwind leasing round, BlueFloat Energy CEO said
