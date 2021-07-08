Ørsted Partners with Falck Renewables, BlueFloat for Scottish Offshore Wind Bids Autor: PLX AI | 08.07.2021, 09:50 | 49 | 0 | 0 08.07.2021, 09:50 | (PLX AI) – Ørsted announces partnership with Falck Renewables and BlueFloat Energy to unlock floating wind potential in Scotland.The group will participate in the upcoming ScotWind leasing round with floating wind technologyThis creates a winning … (PLX AI) – Ørsted announces partnership with Falck Renewables and BlueFloat Energy to unlock floating wind potential in Scotland.The group will participate in the upcoming ScotWind leasing round with floating wind technologyThis creates a winning … (PLX AI) – Ørsted announces partnership with Falck Renewables and BlueFloat Energy to unlock floating wind potential in Scotland.

The group will participate in the upcoming ScotWind leasing round with floating wind technology

This creates a winning consortium for a very competitive Scotwind leasing round, BlueFloat Energy CEO said



