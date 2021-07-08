checkAd

Ørsted Partners with Falck Renewables, BlueFloat for Scottish Offshore Wind Bids

(PLX AI) – Ørsted announces partnership with Falck Renewables and BlueFloat Energy to unlock floating wind potential in Scotland.The group will participate in the upcoming ScotWind leasing round with floating wind technologyThis creates a winning …

  • (PLX AI) – Ørsted announces partnership with Falck Renewables and BlueFloat Energy to unlock floating wind potential in Scotland.
  • The group will participate in the upcoming ScotWind leasing round with floating wind technology
  • This creates a winning consortium for a very competitive Scotwind leasing round, BlueFloat Energy CEO said
