Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG Heidelberg underlines leading position in largest growth market at China Print trade show

- Demand from China continues to pick up
- High order volume for new Speedmaster CX 104 sheetfed offset press
- Production in Shanghai to be expanded due to high capacity utilization
- Successful customer approach on site and digitally

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) underlined its leading position in the most important growth market at this year's largest industry event, China Print, which took place in Beijing from June 23 to 27. Over the five days of the trade show, several tens of thousands of interested parties visited the trade show and the company's booth. The presentations of Heidelberg's latest solutions were literally overflowing with a total of 8,000 registered participants.

The world premiere of the new Speedmaster CX 104 sheetfed offset press was the highlight of the trade show and confirmed Heidelberg's innovative strength and technological leadership in a challenging market environment. With the new press, the company aims to further expand its strong position in the growing packaging segment and meet the growing demand for flexible printing systems with different automation solutions and variants in the commercial sector. Heidelberg also showcased a wide range of solutions along the entire value chain in the customer life cycle with intelligent solutions and products.

"The reaction of customers in China to our innovations has been nothing short of euphoric," said Rainer Hundsdörfer, CEO of the company. "Even before the start of series production of the CX 104, we had orders for more than 500 printing units of this series worldwide, a large proportion of them from China. This proof of confidence and the high demand from China give us tailwind for the current fiscal year."

The Chinese production site in Shanghai has been running at full capacity for months, and capacities will be further increased in the current fiscal year due to the high order intake. Around 900 employees currently work in sales, service, and production in the country. In the medium term, Heidelberg's sales in China in the printing industry's largest single market are expected to rise from around € 300 million to over € 360 million by 2026.

