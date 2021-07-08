Deutsche Telekom, China Unicom, Orange, China Mobile, and Vodafone Ranked Network Operator Leaders Providing Enterprise 5G Connectivity

LONDON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent competitive assessment by tech market advisory firm ABI Research compares and ranks 20 mobile network operators and their enterprise 5G offerings based on an extensive set of criteria to assess both innovation and implementation capabilities. While Deutsche Telekom, China Unicom, Orange, China Mobile, and Vodafone are clear leaders in this space, the full scope of the assessment consists of the following operators from different geographical regions:

Market Leaders: Deutsche Telekom, China Unicom, Orange, China Mobile, Vodafone

Mainstream: Verizon, Telefonica, Telia, AT&T, Singtel, BT

Followers: KT, KDDI, LGU+, NTT-Docomo, STC, Etisalat, Bharti Airtel, Telstra, Softbank

Deutsche Telekom came out as the overall leader because it offers the most diversified product portfolio, supporting four different deployment models to cater to very heterogeneous enterprise requirements and provide flexible pricing models. Close runners-up are China Mobile, Orange, and Vodafone. China Mobile is recognized particularly for its involvement in a number of network slicing trials and its contribution to enterprise-specific standardization work. Orange is particularly notable for its several ecosystem partnerships with a range of different players. Vodafone scored particularly high as it works toward developing a complete digitization platform in attractive business models, which are particularly easy to deploy.

"Our assessment clearly identifies key aspects that network operators should consider to realize their enterprise 5G ambitions," says Leo Gergs, Senior Analyst for Telco Enterprise Strategies and Private Networks at ABI Research. "At the heart of this, carriers need to understand that enterprises do not see value in deploying 5G connectivity as such, but in the applications it will enable. Therefore, network operators need to integrate cellular connectivity into a much wider technology platform, including Artificial Intelligence and data storage and device management capabilities. To be able to offer this in an attractive pricing structure, it is imperative that network operators depart from a connectivity-focused business model and fully embrace either a Network-as-a-Service or Platform-as-a-Service model."