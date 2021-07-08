checkAd

Holcim unveils new Group identity

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.07.2021, 10:00   

EQS Group-News: Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Holcim unveils new Group identity

08.07.2021 / 10:00

  • Milestone in Holcim's transformation to become the global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions
     
  • Focus on enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards
     
  • Holcim unites some of the world's most trusted brands in the building sector
     

Holcim launches today its new Group identity uniting all its market brands behind its purpose to build progress for people and the planet. At the forefront of green building solutions, Holcim is committed to playing an essential role to accelerate our world's transition to a net zero and inclusive future.

Jan Jenisch, Chief Executive Officer at Holcim says: 'Today marks a milestone for our company in our transformation to become the global leader in innovative and sustainable solutions. Our world is changing in many ways, with population growth, urbanization and the climate challenge. We are determined to play our part to accelerate low-carbon and circular construction so that we build a net zero future and raise living standards for everyone. Our new Group identity sends a signal to the world that we are fully committed to building progress for people and the planet.'

Holcim is home to some of the world's most trusted brands in its sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cements, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim and Lafarge. All market brands are retaining their respective market identities and names.

With its new identity launch Holcim is reinforcing its focus on making cities greener and infrastructure smarter to improve living standards around the world, with the world's broadest range of low carbon building materials. Becoming a net zero company, Holcim puts sustainability at the core of its strategy and drives the circular economy, as a world leader in recycling. It is making its business smarter in a data-driven and agile way while fostering open innovation.

