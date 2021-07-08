Share Buyback Transaction Details July 1 – July 7, 2021

These repurchases are part of the share buyback program announced on February 24, 2021, under which we intend to repurchase shares for up to €350 million during 2021.

July 8, 2021 - Wolters Kluwer today reports that it has repurchased 60,753 of its own ordinary shares in the period from July 1, 2021, up to and including July 7, 2021, for €5.2 million and at an average share price of €85.56.

The cumulative amounts repurchased to date under this program are as follows:

Share Buyback 2021

Period Cumulative shares repurchased in period Total consideration

(€ million) Average share price

(€) 2021 to date 2,894,096 208.4 72.02

For the period starting May 6, 2021, up to and including August 2, 2021, we have engaged a third party to execute €70 million of buybacks on our behalf, within the limits of relevant laws and regulations (in particular Regulation (EU) 596/2014) and the company’s Articles of Association.

Repurchased shares are added to and held as treasury shares and will be used for capital reduction purposes or to meet obligations arising from share-based incentive plans.

