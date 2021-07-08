DGAP-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Contract SNP and All for One Expand Partnership 08.07.2021 / 10:08 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SNP and All for One Expand Partnership

- Results after one year encourage both partners to intensify collaboration

- SAP transformation subscription model 'Conversion/4' for the move to SAP S/4HANA receives positive response

- Expanding joint projects to include upper midmarket companies with 1,000 or more SAP users

- All for One acquires additional SNP software to address new target group

Heidelberg, July 8, 2021 - SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, a world-leading provider of software solutions for digital transformation processes and automated data migrations in the SAP environment, is intensifying its partnership with Filderstadt-based All for One Group SE after a very successful start. As a leading consulting and IT group, All for One supports over 2,500 customers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland in realizing their business transformations and enhancing their competitiveness via digitalization. In the 2020 fiscal year, All for One Group SE generated revenues of EUR 355 million. The contract now signed has a volume of additional software licenses in the mid single-digit million range and targets the upper midmarket segment.

With the additionally acquired SNP software, All for One also wants to enable companies with 1,000 or more SAP users to move to SAP S/4HANA quickly and securely in the future. In addition to expanding the target group, the range of services is also being extended to include M&A projects. Just like in the first partnership agreement, both the SNP software CrystalBridge(R) and the selective data migration approach (BLUEFIELDTM) are being implemented in transformation projects. The agreement period continues to be 8 years.