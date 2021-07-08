checkAd

DGAP-News Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Heliad invests a single digit million amount in Enpal

Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Heliad invests a single digit million amount in Enpal

Heliad Equity Partners participates in Enpal's EUR 100 million funding round with a single digit million amount

Frankfurt am Main, 8th of July 2021 - Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5) welcomes Enpal to its portfolio by investing a single digit million amount. Other investors in the round include among others HV Capital, Peter Rive, co-founder of SolarCity, HelloFresh co-founder Thomas Griesel and ex-Auto1 COO Christopher Muhr. Founded in 2017, Enpal is the market leader in photovoltaics leasing with more than 8.000 customers and managed to triple their results in 2020 with more than 4.500 installed systems - more than any other player in the German PV market.

"We are delighted to become a partner to Enpal and a world-class team, which is on an inevitable way to change the energy market in Europe forever. The business performance up until today is remarkable and the most is yet to come in a tremendous and growing market." says Falk Schäfers, Managing
Director at Heliad.

Enpal founder Mario Kohle pursues the dream to become one of Europe's leading energy companies:
"Already today we install the same number of systems every day that we installed in all of 2017. We want to build on this momentum to be able to install one million photovoltaics systems by the end of the decade. We are very happy to have Heliad as a strong partner on board. They add clear complementary value to our cap table through a proven and strong track record in public equity capital markets."

About Enpal

Founded only in 2017 by Mario Kohle, Viktor Wingert and Jochen Ziervogel, the Enpal Group is now the largest provider of solar solutions for homeowners in Germany, with over 8,000 customers. What makes their product special is that Enpal offers PV systems on a subscription basis. This eliminates high investment costs for homeowners. After 20 years of operation, the system can be purchased for only one euro. For prospective customers, Enpal offers a comprehensive package including consultation and planning. The installation is carried out by Enpal installers or certified partners. From the initial contact till the expiry of the subscription, Enpal takes care of the entire process, which makes the whole process as easy as possible for homeowners. Enpal's goal is to supply one million households with their own solar system by the end of the decade. Enpal currently employs around 700 people.

Wertpapier


