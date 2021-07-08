checkAd

Quadient Recognized as a Top 10 French Software Leader for Fourth Year in a Row by Truffle 100 Annual Ranking

Paris, July 8, 2021

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today that it has been ranked in the top 10 of the Truffle 100 report for the fourth consecutive year. Quadient placed ninth in this year’s ranking, organized by Truffle Capital and teknowlogy Group | CXP-PAC. The Truffle 100 ranking of the French software industry is based on reported software revenues of each participating company.

Quadient software solutions are used to power over 1 billion customer-facing communications and interactions every day and are critical to the operations of more than 8,300 customers worldwide, from global enterprises to small and medium-sized businesses across industries. Out of a reported software sales and services revenue of €226.6 million in 2020, SaaS revenue in particular represented €108 million. With the Intelligent Communication Automation solutions portfolio in particular, Quadient offers a true end-to-end global business communications platform addressing the needs of customers of all sizes.

We are thankful for the commitment and confidence shown by our customers, partners, employee teams and other stakeholders that make it possible for Quadient to be ranked in the top 10 of the Truffle 100 for the fourth year in a row,” said Geoffrey Godet, CEO of Quadient. In the past year, our software solutions portfolio has greatly benefited from new cloud-based solutions additions with the launch of Quadient Impress and Inspire Evolve, as well as from the acquisitions of YayPay and Beanworks, reinforcing our focus on innovation and leveraging cloud and Artificial Intelligence capabilities to continue supporting our customers with solutions that enable their digital transformation.

The 2021 Truffle 100 ranking is available online at this link.

About Quadient

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC Mid & Small and EnterNext Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit quadient.com.

Contacts

Joe Scolaro, Quadient            Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore
Global Press Relations Manager   Director of Media & Communications
+1-866-883-4260 Ext. 1590   +1-630-964-8500
j.scolaro@quadient.com     sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

