DGAP-Ad-hoc: zooplus AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

zooplus AG plans conversion into a European stock corporation ('SE')



08-Jul-2021 / 10:47 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





zooplus AG plans conversion into a European stock corporation ("SE")



Munich, July 8, 2021 - The Management Board and Supervisory Board of zooplus AG have today resolved to prepare for the conversion of the Company into a European stock corporation (Societas Europaea, or SE for short) under the name zooplus SE in accordance with Article 2 (4) in conjunction with Article 37 of the Council Regulation (EC) No. 2157/2001 of October 8, 2001 on the Statute for a European company (SE). The Company's existing dual management structure, consisting of the Management Board as the management body and the Supervisory Board as the supervisory body, will continue under the new legal form of the SE. The responsibilities and composition of the Management Board and Supervisory Board will also remain unaffected by the new structure. The Company will continue to have its registered office in Munich, Germany.

The conversion of the Company into the legal form of an SE requires, among other things, that the Annual General Meeting of zooplus AG approves the conversion plan and the Articles of Association of the future zooplus SE contained therein. To satisfy this requirement, the convening of an Extraordinary General Meeting is currently planned for the second half of 2021, to which the corresponding resolution proposals will be submitted. The effectiveness of the conversion into an SE also requires that the procedure for concluding an agreement on employee participation in the future zooplus SE is completed or terminated prior to the registration in the relevant commercial register. As of now, the procedure for employee participation is expected to begin before the end of July 2021.