zooplus AG plans conversion into a European stock corporation ("SE")
The conversion of the Company into the legal form of an SE requires, among other things, that the Annual General Meeting of zooplus AG approves the conversion plan and the Articles of Association of the future zooplus SE contained therein. To satisfy this requirement, the convening of an Extraordinary General Meeting is currently planned for the second half of 2021, to which the corresponding resolution proposals will be submitted. The effectiveness of the conversion into an SE also requires that the procedure for concluding an agreement on employee participation in the future zooplus SE is completed or terminated prior to the registration in the relevant commercial register. As of now, the procedure for employee participation is expected to begin before the end of July 2021.
