checkAd

DGAP-News zooplus AG plans conversion into a European stock corporation ('SE')

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.07.2021, 10:53  |  49   |   |   

DGAP-News: zooplus AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
zooplus AG plans conversion into a European stock corporation ('SE')

08.07.2021 / 10:53
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

zooplus AG plans conversion into a European stock corporation ("SE")

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu zooplus!
Long
Basispreis 262,70€
Hebel 12,99
Ask 1,67
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 305,55€
Hebel 11,18
Ask 3,06
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

  • SE conversion highlights Group's pan-European focus
  • Envisaged legal form to remain dual-tier structure of Management Board and Supervisory Board
  • Extraordinary General Meeting to vote on conversion plan and Articles of Association contained therein in second half of 2021

Munich, July 8, 2021 - The Management Board and Supervisory Board of zooplus AG have today resolved to prepare for the conversion of the Company into a European stock corporation (Societas Europaea, or SE for short) under the name zooplus SE. The Company's existing dual management structure, consisting of the Management Board as the management body and the Supervisory Board as the supervisory body, will continue under the new legal form of the SE. The responsibilities and composition of the Management Board and Supervisory Board will also remain unaffected by the new structure. The Company will continue to have its registered office in Munich, Germany.

Dr. Cornelius Patt, CEO of zooplus AG, says: "Over the past few years, zooplus has continued its strong growth and has emerged as the leading online platform for pet supplies throughout Europe. Not only our customers, but also our employees are at home in numerous European countries. By converting to an SE, we are highlighting the international orientation and management of our business. At the same time, we are strengthening our position as an attractive pan-European employer and innovative technology group. We are thereby joining the ranks alongside many other internationally successful listed companies."

Through its online shops, zooplus AG serves customers in 30 European markets and 24 languages. Next to its corporate headquarters in Munich, zooplus has technology hubs in Krakow, Madrid and Vienna. The existing corporate structure of the AG with its national and international wholly owned subsidiaries in Europe will remain unchanged after the conversion.

Seite 1 von 3
zooplus Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: zooplus AG an der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse notiert
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News zooplus AG plans conversion into a European stock corporation ('SE') DGAP-News: zooplus AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous zooplus AG plans conversion into a European stock corporation ('SE') 08.07.2021 / 10:53 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. zooplus AG plans conversion into a …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer gibt vorläufige Ergebnisse für Q2 2021 bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse verfolgt den Erwerb einer Beteiligung an HELLA nicht ...
DGAP-News: Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle AG: Hermle verzeichnet deutlichen Aufwärtstrend
DGAP-News: Cureus veröffentlicht ersten Nachhaltigkeitsbericht
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer discloses preliminary Q2 2021 results
DGAP-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse verfolgt den Erwerb einer Beteiligung an HELLA nicht ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dermapharm Holding SE beteiligt sich an CORAT Therapeutics GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad hoc: Deutsche Post AG continues to exceed expectations also in Q2 2021 and raises guidance for ...
Titel
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​HAMILTON WITHDRAWS DUTCH APPEAL
Insolvenzverwalter Dr. Michael Jaffé: Weiterer erfolgreicher Verkauf - Nium übernimmt Wirecard-Tochter in Indien
DGAP-News: pferdewetten.de AG: sportwetten.de wird 'Offizieller Wettpartner' des VfL Bochum 1848
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Fourth exit this year: Mutares has received a put option to sell ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Vierter Exit in diesem Jahr: Mutares hat eine Put-Option zum Verkauf von ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:53 Uhr
10:53 Uhr
10:47 Uhr
10:47 Uhr
10:47 Uhr
06.07.21
05.07.21
BAADER BANK stuft ZOOPLUS AG auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
05.07.21
03.07.21
02.07.21