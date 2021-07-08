zooplus AG plans conversion into a European stock corporation ('SE')

SE conversion highlights Group's pan-European focus

Envisaged legal form to remain dual-tier structure of Management Board and Supervisory Board

Extraordinary General Meeting to vote on conversion plan and Articles of Association contained therein in second half of 2021

Munich, July 8, 2021 - The Management Board and Supervisory Board of zooplus AG have today resolved to prepare for the conversion of the Company into a European stock corporation (Societas Europaea, or SE for short) under the name zooplus SE. The Company's existing dual management structure, consisting of the Management Board as the management body and the Supervisory Board as the supervisory body, will continue under the new legal form of the SE. The responsibilities and composition of the Management Board and Supervisory Board will also remain unaffected by the new structure. The Company will continue to have its registered office in Munich, Germany.

Dr. Cornelius Patt, CEO of zooplus AG, says: "Over the past few years, zooplus has continued its strong growth and has emerged as the leading online platform for pet supplies throughout Europe. Not only our customers, but also our employees are at home in numerous European countries. By converting to an SE, we are highlighting the international orientation and management of our business. At the same time, we are strengthening our position as an attractive pan-European employer and innovative technology group. We are thereby joining the ranks alongside many other internationally successful listed companies."

Through its online shops, zooplus AG serves customers in 30 European markets and 24 languages. Next to its corporate headquarters in Munich, zooplus has technology hubs in Krakow, Madrid and Vienna. The existing corporate structure of the AG with its national and international wholly owned subsidiaries in Europe will remain unchanged after the conversion.