BMW Says European Commission Drops Most Charges After It Agrees to EUR 372.8 Million Fine
- (PLX AI) – BMW says investigation found no suspicion of unlawful defeat devices against BMW Group.
- Board of Management of BMW AG has agreed to a settlement proposed by the European Commission that will bring these proceedings to an end
- Despite the Commission dropping most of its charges, this approach resulted in a fine of 372.8 million euros
- BMW says it never considered reduced, illegal emission control
- The fine now issued by the European Commission pertains to discussions between automotive manufacturers that took place around ten years ago
- From the BMW Group perspective, the talks were aimed at creating a customer-friendly AdBlue filling infrastructure to support an effective exhaust gas treatment system, the company says
- BMW says these discussions had no influence whatsoever on the company’s product decisions
