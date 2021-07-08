BMW Says European Commission Drops Most Charges After It Agrees to EUR 372.8 Million Fine Autor: PLX AI | 08.07.2021, 10:50 | 39 | 0 | 0 08.07.2021, 10:50 | (PLX AI) – BMW says investigation found no suspicion of unlawful defeat devices against BMW Group.Board of Management of BMW AG has agreed to a settlement proposed by the European Commission that will bring these proceedings to an endDespite the … (PLX AI) – BMW says investigation found no suspicion of unlawful defeat devices against BMW Group.Board of Management of BMW AG has agreed to a settlement proposed by the European Commission that will bring these proceedings to an endDespite the … (PLX AI) – BMW says investigation found no suspicion of unlawful defeat devices against BMW Group.

Board of Management of BMW AG has agreed to a settlement proposed by the European Commission that will bring these proceedings to an end

Despite the Commission dropping most of its charges, this approach resulted in a fine of 372.8 million euros

BMW says it never considered reduced, illegal emission control

The fine now issued by the European Commission pertains to discussions between automotive manufacturers that took place around ten years ago

From the BMW Group perspective, the talks were aimed at creating a customer-friendly AdBlue filling infrastructure to support an effective exhaust gas treatment system, the company says

BMW says these discussions had no influence whatsoever on the company’s product decisions



