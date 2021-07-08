Alliance Trust PLC - Outcome of Court Hearing on Merger Reserve

The Board of Alliance Trust PLC (the “ Company ”) announces that the Court has approved the conversion of its £645.3m Merger Reserve into a distributable reserve, having previously received shareholder approval to do so. This has significantly increased the proportion of the Company’s reserves capable of being distributed to shareholders. £3,242m 1 is available for distribution, thereby affording the Board additional flexibility when contemplating its future dividend and distribution policy.

A certified copy of that Court order is expected to be registered by the Registrar of Companies in Scotland no later than 12 July 2021.

Gregor Stewart, Chairman, commented:

“We are pleased to have completed the conversion process on behalf of shareholders. This significantly increases our distributable reserves and provides us with a greater degree of financial flexibility for the future and therefore underpins the Company’s objective of paying a rising dividend.”

1 Following the conversion of the Company’s Merger Reserve, the Company’s distributable reserves comprise (based on the size of these reserves as at 31 May 2021):

Reserve Amount (£m) Revenue Reserve 95 Capital Reserve:



Realised Capital Reserve



Unrealised Capital Reserve



2,028



474 Merger Reserve 645 Total Distributable Reserves 3,242

In the event that the Company were to distribute any Reserve funds in the future, it may require realisation of some of the Company’s assets to the value of the funds being distributed less any cash resources available to the Company at the time.

