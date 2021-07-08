Rheinmetall Expects EUR 22 Million Order in North America Autor: PLX AI | 08.07.2021, 11:02 | 35 | 0 | 0 08.07.2021, 11:02 | (PLX AI) – Rheinmetall expects to win €22 million order for aluminium pistons for the North American market.Order from "major international automaker"A letter of intent on the development and production of customized aluminium pistons has been … (PLX AI) – Rheinmetall expects to win €22 million order for aluminium pistons for the North American market.Order from "major international automaker"A letter of intent on the development and production of customized aluminium pistons has been … (PLX AI) – Rheinmetall expects to win €22 million order for aluminium pistons for the North American market.

Order from "major international automaker"

A letter of intent on the development and production of customized aluminium pistons has been signed with a well-known carmaker, Rheinmetall says

The system is destined for the four-cylinder petrol engine of a new line of passenger cars made by the automaker for the North American market

Development of the customer-optimized components for the new product generation is slated to begin in Neckarsulm in 2021

Production and installation of the components, both of which will take place at the customer’s facilities in Mexico, begins in 2024



