Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Announces Live Discord Investor Q&A on Monday July 19, 2021 At 7:00PM (EST)

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, today announced that it will participate in a live discord questions and …

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, today announced that it will participate in a live discord questions and answers meeting with investors.

Investors are invited to attend the live questions and answers event by joining the designated Discord channel. The following link can be used to join and access this channel on the MediaTek Discord: http://discord.com/invite/mediatek

"This is a great opportunity to increase our engagement and interact with investors about our company's tremendous progress while creating a new avenue for transparent dialogue with the investment community," said David Massey, Chief Executive Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. "Participating in a discord Q&A demonstrates our commitment to improving communications with our shareholders and investors. We look forward to the event."

To join future investor Q&As on the company platform, open a free account with Discord using the link provided: www.discord.com.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation platform company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout the United States. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Wertpapier


