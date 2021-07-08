checkAd

Telenom Plc Inside information 8 July 2021 at 12.30 p.m. EEST

Talenom executes its growth strategy by acquiring the accounting firm Avail Services SL in Barcelona and expands into the Spanish market

Talenom Plc has agreed to acquire the accounting firm Avail Services SL in Barcelona, Spain. Avail Services SL operates under the name Avalanding. With this acquisition, Talenom is launching its operations in the Spanish market.

The size of the Spanish accounting market is about 10 billion euros and there are more than 65,000 accounting firms in the country. Spain has around three million companies, of which more than 99 per cent are small and medium-sized enterprises. This acquisition opens up the opportunity for Talenom to grow its business in one of Europe’s largest markets.

The net sales of the acquiree in 2020 amounted to around 0.9 million euros (preceding 12-month comparison period: 0.9 million euros) and its operating profit to about 0.0 million euros (preceding 12-month comparison period: 0.0 million euros). In 2021, we expect net sales of approximately 1.2 million euros and operating profit to be positive.

The acquired business will be transferred to Talenom on 1 August 2021 and its financial impact on Talenom’s 2021 figures will remain with the current guidance. The transaction will be carried out by acquiring the entire share capital of the company with cash and new Talenom Plc shares subscribed for in a directed share issue. The purchase price is 1.89 million euros, of which 1.0 million euros will be paid in cash and 0.89 million euros in shares. Additional purchase prices of up to 1.5 million euros may be paid if operational and financial targets are reached.

“I’m truly excited about venturing into Spain. The Spanish market is on the threshold of a digital transformation and the business sector is clearly picking up after the Covid-19 pandemic. Avalanding is our first step in the Spanish market and therefore our criteria for the acquisition are high, which is also reflected in the company's valuation. The commitment of entrepreneurs and key personnel to our growth goals and special expertise in international business convinced us.I warmly welcome this new accounting firm to Talenom,” says Otto-Pekka Huhtala, CEO of Talenom.

