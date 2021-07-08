Friendable Provides Progress Update of Version 2.0 of Fan Pass Livestream Artist Platform

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable Inc. (OTC: FDBL), a mobile technology and marketing company, today provides to shareholders and its platform users the new features, services and performance upgrades of its Fan Pass Live platform, version 2.0.

Approaching the one-year anniversary of the Fan Pass Live app and the official launch of V2.0 on July 24, 2021, Friendable shares details of an entirely UI/UX expanded service offering and various artist-centric features designed to scale subscribers and revenues

Friendable’s flagship offering, the Fan Pass livestream platform, has proven to be invaluable for artists and fans as the entertainment industry continues to shift from the stage to the screen. Fan Pass is designed as a “virtual stage” that gives artists and entertainers the ability to perform, earn revenues, and engage with fans from around the world. For fans, Fan Pass serves as a VIP or backstage pass that offers exclusive access into the lives of fans’ favorite artists.

“Demand for digital entertainment continues to increase, and we are pleased to announce that we are seeing a greater number of artist sign-ups, fan support, merchandise sales and live performances through our current Fan Pass platform,” said Friendable CEO Robert A. Rositano Jr. “As we approach the one-year anniversary of the launch of Fan Pass Live, the time is rapidly approaching to unveil the full breadth of what our team has been developing over the past 10 months. It’s been rewarding to hear the feedback and see our team take action on each and every detail that supports our artists and their fans. This is what it’s all about, and v2.0 has everything we need to scale. I believe that’s exactly what our supporters will see coming in our next phase.”

Fan Pass – Version 2.0 New Features – Upgrades List:

For Artists:

Integrated artist dashboard

- View analytics such as merchandise and ticket sales, content views, and total revenue directly from the artist dashboard in the Fan Pass mobile or web application.

Ability to schedule video on demand

- Set start and end dates for content availability in the artist’s channel.

Ability to ticket videos on demand

- Ticket audio/videos on demand to maximize each artist’s earning potential on exclusive content.

Upgraded dashboard

- Updated dashboard allows artists to track and monitor engagement/fan activity with ease.

Re-created go-live flow